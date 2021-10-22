Home / Sports / Football / Real Madrid forward Benzema faces verdict in blackmail trial
Real Madrid forward Benzema faces verdict in blackmail trial

  Benzema hasn't been attending the trial that opened Wednesday in Versailles and is scheduled to wrap up Friday. He is charged with complicity in the alleged attempt in 2015 to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape thought to have been stolen from his mobile phone.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema(AP)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 04:21 PM IST
AP |

A French court trying an alleged blackmail case involving Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema and four other defendants expects to render its verdict on Friday.

Benzema hasn't been attending the trial that opened Wednesday in Versailles and is scheduled to wrap up Friday. He is charged with complicity in the alleged attempt in 2015 to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape thought to have been stolen from his mobile phone.

Prosecutors asked Thursday that Benzema be fined 75,000 euros ($87,000), the maximum allowed on the charge, and be given a suspended 10-month jail term. The law allows for a maximum of 5 years imprisonment.

The four other defendants are being tried on charges of attempted blackmail.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
karim benzema real madrid
Friday, October 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
