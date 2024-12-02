‘Sacked in the morning’: Pep Guardiola taunts Liverpool fans with six fingers as Manchester City implosion continues

Pep Guardiola held up six fingers to the Liverpool fans at Anfield in retaliation to them chanting that he was going to get sacked soon after Manchester City lost to their rivals 2-0 in the Premier League. The result is a continuation of a rather sensational implosion for City as they lost their fourth league match in a row and failed to win a seventh game across competitions. Pep Guardiola held up six fingers in retaliation to "sacked in the morning" chants from Liverpool fans(AFP)

Guardiola was met with chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" from the home support towards the end of the match, at which point he made the gesture. He said that he wasn't expecting to here the chant at Anfield. "I didn't expect that at Anfield. I didn't expect it from the people from Liverpool but it's fine," added Guardiola. "It's part of the game, and I understand completely. We've had incredible battles together. I have a respect for them."

City fell 11 points behind Liverpool at the top of the table after the loss. The run comes right af after the 2-0 defeat. Cody Gakpo scored in the 12th minute after which Mohamed Salah convertd a penalty in the 78th. However, it could've been much worse for City with Liverpool getting a number of clear-cut chances.

Guardiola recently extended his contract as City boss, but has said he will not overstay his welcome if results do not improve. “Maybe I deserve to be sacked, honestly, with our results, or maybe I’m still in the job because I won six Premier Leagues and a lot of titles," said Guardiola after the match.

“But I didn’t expect them to sing at 0-2. Maybe they should sing at 0-1 when the game was tighter or maybe last season or the previous season. “Maybe in Brighton they did it, so I understand, but at Anfield I didn’t expect it. But it’s fine. It’s part of the game. When you win, you laugh, when you lose, they laugh. I have to accept it.”

Opposite number Arne Slot felt no sympathy for Guardiola, who has won 18 trophies at City. “You feel sympathy or empathy with the managers in a really bad place, they have lost many games or are down at the bottom of the league. But Pep has won so many things, so no-one has to feel empathy or sorry for Pep. Maybe other managers, but not Pep. He will be able to bring City back," said the Dutchman.