Thu, Oct 09, 2025
Salah scores twice as Egypt qualifies for 2026 World Cup with win over Djibouti

AP
Updated on: Oct 09, 2025 07:43 am IST

The Liverpool star netted twice in a 3-0 win that sealed Egypt's place in next year's FIFA World Cup.

Mohamed Salah is going back to the World Cup with Egypt next summer.

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah leads his country back to the World Cup.(AFP)
The Liverpool superstar scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Djibouti on Wednesday to ensure Egypt will top its African qualifying group with one round to spare.

Egypt is the third African team to qualify so far — joining Morocco and Tunisia. Ibrahim Adel also scored for Egypt.

Salah and Egypt went to the 2018 World Cup, but he was affected by a shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final weeks earlier, when Liverpool lost to Real Madrid.

At that edition, Egypt lost all three of its group games — against host Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt will be among nine African teams that directly qualify in the World Cup tournament draw on Dec. 5 in Washington D.C.

Burkina Faso second behind Egypt in Group A after its 1-0 win at Sierra Leone, while Ethiopia beat Guinea Bissau 1-0.

Cape Verde fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Libya to edge closer to what would be its first-ever World Cup qualification.

Cape Verde leads Group D by two points over Cameroon, which beat Mauritius 2-0 — Nicolas Ngamaleu and Bryan Mbeumo both scored.

In another Group D clash, Angola drew 2-2 at home against Eswatini.

Ghana’s 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic edged the Black Stars closer to qualification, needing one point from their last match.

Madagascar remains second behind Ghana in Group I following a 2-1 victory over Comoros.

Mali secured a 2-0 away victory over Chad.

Also, Niger beat Congo 3-1, and Zambia topped Tanzania 1-0 in Group E.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
