Salah scores twice as Egypt qualifies for 2026 World Cup with win over Djibouti
The Liverpool star netted twice in a 3-0 win that sealed Egypt's place in next year's FIFA World Cup.
Mohamed Salah is going back to the World Cup with Egypt next summer.
The Liverpool superstar scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Djibouti on Wednesday to ensure Egypt will top its African qualifying group with one round to spare.
Egypt is the third African team to qualify so far — joining Morocco and Tunisia. Ibrahim Adel also scored for Egypt.
Salah and Egypt went to the 2018 World Cup, but he was affected by a shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final weeks earlier, when Liverpool lost to Real Madrid.
At that edition, Egypt lost all three of its group games — against host Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.
Egypt will be among nine African teams that directly qualify in the World Cup tournament draw on Dec. 5 in Washington D.C.
Burkina Faso second behind Egypt in Group A after its 1-0 win at Sierra Leone, while Ethiopia beat Guinea Bissau 1-0.
Cape Verde fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Libya to edge closer to what would be its first-ever World Cup qualification.
Cape Verde leads Group D by two points over Cameroon, which beat Mauritius 2-0 — Nicolas Ngamaleu and Bryan Mbeumo both scored.
In another Group D clash, Angola drew 2-2 at home against Eswatini.
Ghana’s 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic edged the Black Stars closer to qualification, needing one point from their last match.
Madagascar remains second behind Ghana in Group I following a 2-1 victory over Comoros.
Mali secured a 2-0 away victory over Chad.
Also, Niger beat Congo 3-1, and Zambia topped Tanzania 1-0 in Group E.