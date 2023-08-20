Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch online and television

Spain face England in the FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday, at the Accor Stadium in Sydney. Both teams will be looking to win their maiden Women's World Cup title, in what is expected to be a thriller. Spain defeated Sweden 2-1 in their semi-final to book a berth in the final and England cruised past Australia 3-1. Spain face England in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the showpiece event kicked-off on July 30 and consisted of an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24. Spain had an exciting semi-final vs Sweden, and all three goals came in the final 10 minutes. Salma Paralluelo opened the scoring late on what looked like it was the winner. But moments later, second-half substitute Rebecka Blomqvist equalised to bring Sweden back on level terms. But their joy was short-lived as a short corner saw Olga Carmona score a screamer to seal a 2-1 win for Spain.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Ella Toone scored in the first-half to give England a 1-0 lead, but Sam Kerr equalised after the interval to make it 1-1. But Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo fought back for England to grab a 3-1 win. Both sides have faced each other 11 times, with England leading 6-2 and three games have ended as a draw.

When will the Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final take place?

The Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final will take place on August 20 (Sunday), 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final take place?

The Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final will take place at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Where will the Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final be broadcasted on live television in India?

The Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final will be broadcasted on live television in India via Star Sports and DD Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final be available in India?

The Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final will be live streamed in India via FanCode and JioTV.

