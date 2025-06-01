Stronger without Mbappe? Luis Enrique's verdict after PSG's Champions League success

Kylian Mbappe's blockbuster move to Real Madrid was a setback for Paris Saint-Germain. But Luis Enrique said that PSG is a much ‘stronger’ unit and the French outfit's 2-0 lead in the Champions League final against Inter Milan just speaks for the manager's confidence. Kylian Mbappe's transfer was an opportunity for PSG manager Luis Enrique to promote other players(AFP)

Sans Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Achraf Hakimi powered PSG into the UCL final. The Moroccan put the Ligue 1 champs in front against Inter in the 12th minute before Desire Doue doubled their lead before half-time. Enrique, along with the players, celebrated the two strikes with excitement.

The former Barcelona manager took charge of PSG in July 2023, with a desire to deliver a Champions League title. Under the Spaniard, the team went from being underdogs to knocking out heavyweights like Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal en route to the final.

Explaining how Mbappe's departure impacted the squad, Enrique told TNT Sports: “I think it was a stimulus for all the team, for all the players, because we tried to manage the way we played. In that case, I have to say that everybody gets involved, everybody took the positive things.”

He further added that ‘as a team, we are very happy because I think we are better than last year on and off the ball, and that’s important to us’.

Handling Mbappe visibly frustrated Luis Enrique on several occasions. Clips of him asking the forward to commit defensively surfaced on social media. The manager was clearly urging PSG's then-star player to push his limits. The Ligue 1 outfit reached the UCL semifinals last season, but lost to Borussia Dortmund.

In 2024-25, Mbappe moved to Real Madrid, and Carlo Ancelotti also struggled with his non-commitment towards defense. Arsenal beat the Spanish giants in the quarterfinals, with a margin of 5-1 over two legs.