UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Russia Live Score: Meunier, Lukaku give Belgium strong lead; Belgium 2-0 Russia at half time
Belgium vs Russia, Euro 2020 Live: Thomas Meunier doubled Belgium's lead in the 34th minute. Romelu Lukaku scored in the 10th minute of the match to give Belgium an early lead in their opening contest against Euro 2020. Russia's Artem Dzyuba was looking dangerous in the early going, but all it took is one chance for Lukaku to give Belgium the lead. Several key players including Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne are absent for Belgium.
Follow live football score and updates of Euro 2020, Belgium vs Russia
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
HT: Belgium 2-0 Russia
Thomas meunier and Romelu Lukaku give Belgium a solid 2-0 lead over Russia at half time.
-
JUN 13, 2021 01:18 AM IST
45+2' Belgium 2-0 Russia
CHANCE Yannick Carrasco breaks through that defence and almost hits it into the net. Just a tad bit over.
-
JUN 13, 2021 01:12 AM IST
40' Belgium 2-0 Russia
A penalty check going on for a challenge inside box on Meunier. Penalty check cleared -- NOT given.
-
JUN 13, 2021 01:04 AM IST
34' GOALLLLLL! Belgium 2-0 Russia
Thomas Meunier scores!!! A shot on target from Thorgan Hazard, pushed hard by Russian goalkeeper, the ball lands on Meunier's feet who pushed it into the back of the net with ease.
-
JUN 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
30' Substitution for Russia
Russia make a forced change:
Kuzyaev OUT
Cheryshev IN
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:58 AM IST
28' Substitution for Belgium
Belgium make a forced change:
Castagne OUT
Meunier IN
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:55 AM IST
25' Collision of heads
Horrible collision of heads between Castagne and Kuzyaev. The medical staff on field
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:53 AM IST
22' Belgium 1-0 Russia
CHANCE! Thorgan Hazard gets a shot going but Russian goalkeeper covered him nicely, coming up big and strong to stop the shot. Belgium are all over Russia now.
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:49 AM IST
18' Belgium 1-0 Russia
CHANCE! Romelu Lukaku runs and runs and enters the box, but it was well defended by a Russian defender. Lukaku passes it to Dekoncker who skies it high.
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:45 AM IST
14' Belgium 1-0 Russia
CHANCE! Fernandes flies in with a header, but he hits it straight to Courtois. What a chance, perhaps best for Russia so far.
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:42 AM IST
10' GOALLLLLL! Belgium 1-0 Russia
Belgium poor, Romelu Lukaku SUPERB! What a start to the match -- Belgium were finding it hard to get going, but just one chance to Lukaku inside the box, and that is into the nets.
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:39 AM IST
7' Belgium 0-0 Russia
CORNER! Dzyuba wins the first corner of the night, but the cross was extremely poor. Nothing came of it. Dzyuba is DANGER.
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:36 AM IST
4' Belgium 0-0 Russia
Russia have started with real pace. Dzyuba is looking dangerous and almost opened up player here. Dzyuba will be key.
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:32 AM IST
2' Belgium 0-0 Russia
Early medical stoppage as Russian midfielders collide with each other while trying to stop Romelu Lukaku. Nothing dangerous though, play resumes quickly.
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:28 AM IST
KICKOFF: Belgium 0-0 Russia
KICKOFF! The play begins between Belgium and Russia. Who will get the first goal here?
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Time for National Anthems
It will be Belgium National Anthem which will be followed by Russia's National Anthems.
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:23 AM IST
No Kevin de Bruyne
Injured Kevin de Bruyne has been not named in the Belgium team for tonight. He is not even on bench.
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Dennark vs Finland --- has resumed
Meanwhile, Denmark vs Finland match has been resumed after players from both teams requested UEFA for the match to restart.
All prayers are with Christian Eriksen.
-
JUN 13, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Belgium vs Russia - Stats
- Belgium are one of only two European teams (alongside France) to have reached the quarter-finals of each of the last three major tournaments (World Cup + European Championships, reaching the last 8 at World Cup 2014, Euro 2016, World Cup 2018).
- As the USSR, Russia won the first European Championships in 1960, beating Yugoslavia 2-1 after extra-time in the final. They have lost the subsequent three European Championships finals they have reached: 1964, 1972 and 1988.
(Source: Sky Sports)
-
JUN 12, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Russia starting XI
Anton Shunin; Mario Fernandes, Semenov, Georgi Dzhikiya, Yuri Zhirkov;Barinov, Magomed Ozdoyev; Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuzyayev, Aleksandr Golovin; Artem Dzyuba
-
JUN 12, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Euro 2020, Belgium vs Russia: Belgium playing XI
Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jan Vertonghen; Timothy Castagne, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans; Dries Mertens, Thorgan Hazard, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco; Romelu Lukaku
-
JUN 12, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Euro 2020, Belgium vs Russia - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020 match between Belgium vs Russia. Can Romelu Lukaku, who is in inspiring goal-scoring form at the moment inspire Belgium to an easy win?
- UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland Highlights: Embolo opened the scoring for the Swiss but Moore equalised for Wales. Both teams failed to open the score sheet in the first half with chances coming in short supply. Follow all Wales vs Switzerland updates here.