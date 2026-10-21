The West Asia war shook up India's petroleum trade | Number Theory

The Iran war’s impact on global oil production is more severe than the Russia-Ukraine war

What makes the Iran war different from the Russia-Ukraine war as far as the global energy markets are concerned is the supply shock the former has led to. Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows this clearly. Total crude oil and liquid fuels production in 2026 has been lower than the previous year’s or 2022’s numbers almost every month from March. This also means that a simple rejigging of trade routes – as was the case in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war – is not going to be able to mitigate the Iran war’s supply shock on global markets. Higher prices and lower production have rationed out oil consumers this time.