Waste water, not funding, should go down the drain

The Swachh Bharat Mission turned 12 earlier this month. After constructing household toilets, to close the sanitation loop, the mission’s Open-Defecation-Free (ODF)++ protocol of 2018 asked cities to ensure no untreated sewage or faecal sludge was dumped into drains, water bodies or open land. The Water+ protocol of 2019 set a higher bar, requiring all used water from homes and businesses to be treated and reused where possible. Despite years of investment, Indian cities continue to discharge nearly 72% of their sewage untreated. Access to the Special Infrastructure Grant is conditional on integrated wastewater management plans, signalling a deliberate move away from piecemeal works towards coordinated, city-level solutions. (HT Archive)

But the mission funds used-water management only in towns with fewer than one lakh people. Larger cities were left to AMRUT and Namami Gange. The 16th Finance Commission moved to close part of this gap, allocating ₹56,100 crore under a Special Infrastructure Grant for 22 cities with populations between one million and four million to improve their wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

Two things merit attention here. First, the scale is unprecedented. The ₹56,100-crore grant, combined with the 40% state and urban local government (ULG) share, amounts to roughly ₹93,000 crore over five years — translating to about ₹5,000 crore per city above 1.5 million population and ₹3,500 crore for those below. Under AMRUT, these same cities received an average of ₹300–500 crore for similar projects.

Second, the sectoral focus is notable. Despite years of investment, Indian cities continue to discharge nearly 72% of their sewage untreated, while stormwater infrastructure remains underfunded. Access to the grant is conditional on integrated wastewater management plans, signalling a deliberate move away from piecemeal works towards coordinated, city-level solutions.

The question, then, is how the funds are used: What gets built, on what timeline, how it is financed, and who operates it afterwards.

The targeting is sound. The grant covers 22 fast-growing cities where rapid in-migration has strained infrastructure and risks repeating the megacity pattern of demand outpacing capacity.

But many of the selected cities have received substantial wastewater funding before, and the record is sobering. Pune’s ₹990 crore Mula-Mutha Pollution Abatement Project, sanctioned in 2016, was only about 70% complete by late 2024. In Patna, 11 Namami Gange packages sanctioned between 2014 and 2017 have two projects unfinished more than eight years later. Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah project missed six deadlines before completion, and Faridabad’s STP upgrades, initiated in 2019–20, missed four.

These cases reveal three recurring failures. First, extended pre-construction delays: slippages in detailed project report (DPR) preparation, approvals and contracting routinely push timelines back by years. In Pune, work orders were issued six years after project inception, while in Patna, sewer networks and household connections continue to lag behind completed STPs. Second, fragmented scoping: Ludhiana’s project reached “completion” in 2024, yet regulators admit that the water remains unfit even for irrigation, as industrial effluents flow untreated. Third, undersizing against actual need: Faridabad requires roughly 500 MLD treatment capacity, but projects cover only about a third.

The success of the grant will depend on decisions taken by the Centre, states and ULGs. Three of these matter most.

First, the design must match infrastructure reality. Wastewater and stormwater systems typically take seven to ten years to plan, build and stabilise; a five-year Finance Commission cycle cannot be a hard stop. Cities need the flexibility to commit and deploy funds beyond the cycle — and states and ULGs must resist rushing weak proposals, since thin DPRs and the failure to build in climate resilience upfront are what drive the delays, change-in-scope and cost escalations.

Second, money must follow outcomes. Funding should be tied to end-to-end service delivery rather than fragmented components that look complete but underperform in reality. Projects should be awarded so that contractors are accountable for both construction and long-term operation, with payments tied to how well systems actually perform. One-off build-and-exit contracts should be rare, and how users will pay for services must be settled at the outset.

Third, ULGs must be placed at the centre. Thirty-three years after the 74th Constitutional Amendment, cities remain passive recipients of parastatal-built assets. This grant is a rare chance to make ULGs legal owners of the systems that get created. CAG compendiums show ULGs spend only about 61% of available funds. So, deploying this grant at scale needs investing in city-level capability, as also appraisal at the state and Union levels.

The 16th Finance Commission has already done the harder political work. What remains is the operational work. The bet has been placed; whether it pays off will depend on getting the last mile of design, planning and governance right.

Surjyatapa Ray is manager, Jana Urban Space Foundation, and Prabhat Kumar is director, Public Finance Management, Janaagraha. The views expressed are personal