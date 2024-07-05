Euro Cup 2024, Spain vs Germany Live Score: European giants clash in battle for supremacy

UEFA Euro Cup 2024 Quarterfinals, Spain vs Germany Live Score: The two most exciting teams of the tournament - Spain and Germany - will clash in the first quarterfinal of Euro 2024. Spain have played the most dominant football in the tournament thus far, with the two young stars, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, doing wonders for them. On the other hand, Germany have been the tournament favourite right from the start as tournament host....Read More

Spain are enjoying a winning streak and will start the quarter-final as the favourites despite the crowd backing the home side. The underrated Spanish midfield, which is comprised of Pedri, Rodri, and Fabian Ruiz, has run the games for their side. Rodri has been rock solid in supporting the defence, while Pedri is the creative mind of the side, with Ruiz making the important runs to put pressure on the opposition's defence.

Germany also have a starlet of their own who has set the Euros on fire - Jamal Musiala - the Bayern Munich star has been in terrific form. There are not many number 10s left in modern football, and Musiala is one of the few who have the ability to break the defensive shackles on his own.

Spain will put sentiment to one side on Friday when they play Germany in the quarter-finals, knowing that victory would spell retirement for veteran midfielder Toni Kroos, who has already hung up his boots at club level with a UCL title win in his last match at Real Madrid.

Forward Joselu heaped praise on last season's teammate at Real Madrid, but said Spain were laser-focused on winning in Stuttgart to reach the Euros semi-finals regardless of the implications for Kroos.

"It's a shame we have to send Toni into retirement like that, but hopefully we will win on Friday and it will be Toni's last game, for our own good," Joselu told a news conference.

"We have to believe in ourselves and not worry about another player ... I love Toni, we care for him, but I think Friday is Toni's last game."

Kroos, 34, bade an emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans in May after a remarkable decade at the club where he made 464 appearances and helped them win more than 20 major trophies including five European Cups.

The Real Madrid legend plans to retire after the European Championship.

"It's been a pleasure for me to play with him. I think he reflects all that is Real Madrid, the values of the club," added Joselu. "He's a fundamental player for Germany, as well as for Real Madrid, we need to keep an eye on him on Friday."