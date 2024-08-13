Vinicius open to Real Madrid exit: What we know about 1 billion euro Saudi offer

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior (7) gestures to fans during the second half of an international friendly against Barcelona(Reuters)

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Jr. has been approached by Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) officials to learn about his interest in leaving the Santiago Bernabeu stalwarts prior to the start of the new season. The Saudi PIF wants the Real Madrid superstar to join the Saudi Pro League (SPL) on a five-year contract. The lucrative offer arrived before Real Madrid's curtain-raiser against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

Los Blancos have touched down in Warsaw for the UEFA Super Cup clash with Europa League winners Atalanta. Defending champions in the 2024-2025 season of the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid ended Kylian Mbappe's long transfer saga by signing the France captain from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as a free agent. Mbappe joined the Vinicius-starrer Real Madrid side on a five-year contract in June.

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe earns INR 5,486 in 1 minute: Real Madrid star's monthly salary higher than IPL contracts of Kohli, Rohit

Vinicius open to Real Madrid exit

According to news agency Reuters, Vinicius Jr is open to leaving Real Madrid for the offer of more than one billion euros from Saudi Arabia. The 24-year-old was inquired about the five-year deal, which is worth around 200 million euros per season fixed, with bonuses added. The billion-dollar package will also make the Brazil superstar an ambassador for the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Should Vinicius accept 1 billion euro Saudi offer?

Vinicius will get a 10-year contract to become an ambassador for the FIFA event. The report added that Vinicius has not dismissed the move to Saudi Arabia. The Real Madrid superstar has also permitted PIF to approach the La Liga holders. Vinicius' camp feels that a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia should be studied carefully. Vinicius has a contract with Madrid until 2027.

Did you know?

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project. PIF owns 75% of the capital of the country's four premier clubs - Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal and Al Nassr. Al Hilal signed Neymar from PSG for 90 million euros. Ex-Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema joined Al Ittihad after winning the Balon d'Or. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid player in the world. Former Premier League players Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino are plying their trade with Al Ahli in the Saudi league.