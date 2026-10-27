Virat Kohli celebrates Harry Kane’s long road to Ballon d’Or glory

Former India captain Virat Kohli congratulated Harry Kane on his Ballon d’Or triumph on Tuesday. The England forward became the fifth Englishman to win football’s most prestigious individual honour and the first since Michael Owen in 2001. Virat Kohli congratulates Harry Kane on Ballon d'Or win Kane topped the voting ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, who won the men’s young talent award for the third consecutive year. Rodri, the 2024 winner, finished fourth, followed by record eight-time winner Lionel Messi. Addressing Kane as his friend, Kohli praised the striker’s resilience, hard work and honesty throughout his career at the highest level, saying he deserved the recognition. The Indian cricketer also extended his best wishes to Kane and his family.

Deep Dive What did Virat Kohli say about Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or win? How did Harry Kane’s 2025-26 season help him win the Ballon d’Or? Which major trophies does Harry Kane still want to win?

"Harry, my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you, as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations," Kohli wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.