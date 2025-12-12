Want to meet Lionel Messi in India? First, make sure you have INR 10 lakh

Lionel Messi is coming to India.(Getty Images via AFP) The fans now have the chance to meet eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and even click a photo with him. Lionel Messi is gearing up for a highly anticipated visit to India as part of his GOAT Tour, which will span four major cities: Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. The 2022 World Cup-winning superstar is returning to India after more than a decade, with his last trip dating back to 2009 when he played a friendly match in Kolkata. Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the chance to see the football legend in action, with the tour promising exhibition matches and special events celebrating Messi’s illustrious career.

Guess what? Fans now have the chance to meet the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and even click a photo with him. Tickets for the Messi Tour meet-and-greet are now available, with fans needing to shell out INR 10 lakh for the opportunity to meet arguably the greatest footballer of all time.

The exclusive ticket includes:

• Entry for one person only.

• A chance to meet Lionel Messi in person and shake his hand.

• A professional group photograph with Messi (six people per photo).

• Access to a curated buffet featuring gourmet food and non-alcoholic beverages.

• One hospitality-category match ticket for the Messi G.O.A.T India Tour.

The organisers have rolled out the same meet-and-greet tickets for all four cities Messi will visit—Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. While it promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans, securing the chance to meet the football legend comes with a hefty price tag of INR 10 lakh.

Messi, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion, is set to kick off his India tour in Kolkata on December 13 at Salt Lake Stadium, starting at 10:30 AM. Later that evening, he will head to Hyderabad for an appearance scheduled at 7 PM.

On December 14, Messi will travel to Mumbai, arriving at Wankhede Stadium at 5:30 PM. The tour will conclude in Delhi on December 15 at Arun Jaitley Stadium at 1 PM.

In Delhi, Messi will take part in a 7v7 game and conduct a masterclass for a handpicked group of talented youngsters. The event will also feature a penalty shootout, giving fans a chance to witness the legendary footballer’s extraordinary skills up close.

Earlier, in a conversation with The Hindustan Times, Satadru Dutta, the person responsible for bringing Messi to India, revealed how months of relentless effort and planning paved the way for the Argentine superstar’s visit. After almost eight months of preparation, he finally met Messi, shared his vision, and that meeting became the key turning point that set the tour in motion.

“So after eight months, I finally got an opportunity to meet Leo. I had done my homework, made good progress, and shared my entire plan with him. In February 2025, I met him in person, and that’s when everything truly began. The first thing he said was, ‘I’ll go. For the rest, speak with my dad.’ I showed him everything I had worked on — especially the monument — and that became the game changer. After that, we finalised the financial details, and he agreed to come this October,” Dutta told Hindustan Times.