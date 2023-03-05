Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo loses temper after ugly confrontation with fan who shouts ‘Messi is so better’

Cristiano Ronaldo once again found himself in an unwanted situation after a video of him angrily shouting went viral on social media. Ronaldo's outburst came after Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al-Batin on Friday as he was confronted by a fan in the tunnel. The fan mocked the Portuguese star by comparing him with his biggest corrival Lionel Messi. The incident took place in the tunnel as Ronaldo was heading towards the dressing room.

The boy can be heard shouting “Messi is so better” in the video as Ronaldo enters the tunnel. Not pleased with the sudden provocation, especially after a frustrating encounter in terms of individual performance, Ronaldo instantly yelled back: “And that was the easy game.”

Although Al-Nassr went to win the match, but it was quite frustrating for Ronaldo, who missed a series of chances, mostly heading the ball above the crossbar. The closest the Portuguese came to scoring was in the 34th minute after collecting a long ball from Abdullah Madu, following which he went past goalkeeper Martin Campana on the edge of the box, but was denied by defender Abdullah Al-Yousif, who made a brilliant goalline clearance.

Coming back to the match it was Al-Batin, who broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with Renzo Lopez finding the nets. The bottom-placed side almost created an upset as the scoreline remained 0-1 until the 90th minute. However, Abdulrahman Ghareeb brought the contest on level terms three minutes into the injury time, following which Mohammed Al-Fatil (90+12') and Mohammed Maran (90 + 14') also scored to make it 3-1.

If we look at Ronaldo's stats since his controversial switch from Manchester United to Al-Nassr, the modern day legend has scored eight goals and completed two assists in six matches at the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr are currently placed at the number one spot in the 16-team points table, having accumulated 46 points from 19 matches. The team have won 14, drew 4, and lost 1 and are closely followed by Al-Ittihad, who are two points behind from the same number of matches.

