Harry Kane sidelined till April with hamstring injury

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 10:20 IST

England captain Harry Kane will be sidelined for the next three months after Tottenham revealed that he needs surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

Kane suffered a tear in his left hamstring during Tottenham Hotspur’s 0-1 loss to Southampton last week in the ongoing Premier League competition.

“Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring,” the club said in a statement.

“The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April,” it added.

The 26-year-old has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season and his loss is a huge setback for Tottenham, who are placed at the sixth spot in the standings and are scheduled to host leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Kane’s injury is also a setback for England as they prepare for the European Championships later this year. They will also miss Kane’s services in the friendlies against Italy and Denmark which will be held in March.