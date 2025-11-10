The New Jersey Devils have a chance to make some franchise history if they can end their recent home struggles against the rival New York Islanders. Devils could match franchise record... if vexing Isles cooperate

Looking to match the club record with an eighth straight home win to open the season, the Devils will try to keep the Islanders from spoiling their fun on Monday night in Newark, N.J.

Among the NHL's top teams with 22 points, New Jersey improved to 7-0-0 at home with Saturday's 2-1 shootout victory over Pittsburgh. That leaves the Devils one win shy of matching the club record for home wins to kick off a campaign, set in 1987-88.

New Jersey has outscored opponents 25-13 this season at home, where it won each of the last three by one-goal margins. It's an early improvement from 2024-25, when the Devils went just 19-17-5 at home, and won just six times in their final 19 games there to close out the regular season.

"Every team would say the same thing; you want your building to be a place where you're comfortable in and the other teams aren't," said Devils goaltender Jake Allen, who made 33 saves Saturday.

"We want to take pride in our home ice and play well in front of our fans and make it hard on others."

The Islanders, however, have won three in a row and 11 of their last 14 visits to New Jersey. New York has totaled 41 goals during that extended stretch, and enters its first meeting with the Devils this season having outscored Washington and the New York Rangers 8-1 to win the last two away from home.

Ilya Sorokin stopped all 33 shots he faced, Bo Horvat scored twice and Jonathan Drouin and J.G. Pageau each recorded three points in the Islanders' 5-0 victory over the Rangers from Saturday.

"I thought we played with some swagger," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "I could tell along the way we were more and more comfortable out there which I love."

Sorokin has stopped 79 of 83 shots while winning two of his last three starts. He owns a 2.65 goals-against average while splitting his six career starts at New Jersey.

Backup David Rittich has a 3.41 goals-against average this season, but is 3-1-0 with a 1.78 GAA at New Jersey in his career.

Horvat, meanwhile, has seven points in the last five games, and ranks among the NHL leaders with 11 goals.

"The guys are finding me," said Horvat, who has three goals in his last four games at New Jersey. "I'm just trying to get into those areas to get my shot off, and thankfully they're going in right now."

The Islanders could face a stiff challenge if they see Allen, who is 5-0-0 with a 1.76 goals-against average at home this season. Teammate Jacob Markstrom saved 16 of 19 shots during the Devils' 4-3 overtime win against Montreal on Thursday in his lone home start of 2025-26.

New Jersey star Jack Hughes leads the team with 10 goals and 18 points. He's also recorded 18 points in 19 career games against the Islanders.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.