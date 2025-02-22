Menu Explore
Dominant India beat Ireland 4-0 in men's FIH Pro League

PTI |
Feb 22, 2025 09:27 PM IST

Dominant India beat Ireland 4-0 in men's FIH Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India continued their domination over Ireland, defeating the visitors 4-0 in their return leg men's FIH Pro League match here on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

It was India's second consecutive win over Ireland in the Pro League, having defeated the same opponents 3-1 in the first-leg here on Friday.

The Indians dominated the proceedings from start to finish, scoring through Nilam Sanjeep Xess , Mandeep Singh , Abhishek and Shamsher Singh .

It was Ireland who started on a bright note, earning a penalty corner as early as in the ninth minute but they wasted the chance.

Nilam, though, scored a fine field goal in the 14th minute after being set up by Amit Rohidas.

Nilam received the aerial ball in the right corner and then dodged past two defenders before hitting the post. But he got himself at the right position to squeeze the ball home on the rebound.

In the 17th minute, India secured back-to-back penalty corners but on both occasions, Nilam was denied by Ireland goalkeeper Jamie Carr in the absence of India regular captain and drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh, who was rested.

The Indians secured another penalty corner in the 24th minute and this time Mandeep deflected in a variation from Amit Rohidas flick.

The Indians were impressive and capitalised on every chance they got.

Abhishek extended the lead four minutes later. He won the ball in the midfield and passed it on to Mandeep whose shot was saved by Carr. But the rebound fell on Rohidas whose shot was also saved by the Irish goalkeeper but Abhishek was at the right place to send the ball home.

In the 39th minute, Shamsher deflected in a fine Mandeep cross from the right.

In the final quarter, the Irish pressed hard but were unable to breach the Indian defence.

With little over two minutes remaining, India conceded a penalty corner but they defended stoutly.

The Indians had two more chances to extend the lead late into the match but they failed to make use of them.

India will next take on England here on February 24.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
