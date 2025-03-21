Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ovechkin scores his 888th career NHL goal as the Capitals beat the Flyers and clinch a playoff spot

AP |
Mar 21, 2025 08:01 AM IST

Ovechkin scores his 888th career NHL goal as the Capitals beat the Flyers and clinch a playoff spot

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his 888th career goal to continue his pursuit of the NHL record, and the Washington Capitals clinched a playoff berth by beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night and getting some help from around the league.

HT Image
HT Image

Ovechkin beat Samuel Ersson with 5:35 left in the first period to move eight goals back of passing Wayne Gretzky's career mark of 894. Chants of “Ovi! Ovi!” filled the arena as the goal counter in one corner flipped from 887 to 888.

Brandon Duhaime and Andrew Mangiapane also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves for the Capitals, who became the first NHL team to wrap up a playoff spot this season when Montreal rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit to keep the New York Islanders from winning in regulation.

Washington has won eight of its last nine games to reach 100 points and pass Winnipeg atop the standings.

The Flyers have gone the other way, losing nine of 11 to plunge into last place in the Metropolitan Division. Ryan Poehling and Sean Couturier scored, and Ersson allowed three goals on 16 shots. Takeaways

Flyers: Late in a lost season, word that defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is considered week to week with an upper-body injury only matters if that somehow affects their chances of trading him this summer.

Capitals: With a comfortable cushion atop the Eastern Conference, getting Ovechkin the record over the next 13 games is a priority. Key moment

The puck bounced off Aliaksei Protas in front, and he quickly passed the puck to Ovechkin for his 35th goal of the season. Key stat

The Capitals became the first team since 16 teams qualified beginning in 1979-80 to clinch a playoff spot after being the last to do it the previous season. Up next

The Flyers visit Dallas on Saturday, while the Capitals host defending champion Florida a few hours later.

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On