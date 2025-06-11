Savita, Sushila fly the flag for the old guard

Defender Deep Grace Ekka retired in January 2024. Rani Rampal then made her retirement official late last year. Vandana Katariya decided to call it a day two months ago. Savita Punia and Sushila Chanu. (Hockey India)

The old guard of Indian women’s hockey is slowly walking into the sunset, having led them into new territory over the last decade, chiefly the 2016 Rio Olympics when India qualified for the Games for the first time in 36 years and Tokyo 2021 when the then Rani-led side ended an unprecedented fourth — narrowly missing out on a medal.

But two stars of the old guard are still around, still delivering and willing to give it their all every time they step on to the pitch. Goalkeeper Savita Punia, who will turn 35 next month, and 33-year-old defender Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam are still going strong but many are wondering... for how long?

“First of all, I don’t think we have anyone close who can substitute for Savita and Sushila. Moreover, if we talk about their fitness, I think it’s very good. As long as you are performing and your fitness is there, there is no question of talking about their future,” India chief coach Harendra Singh told HT.

Sushila Chanu and Savita Punia. (Hockey India)

Given that this is the start of a new Olympic cycle, some have wondered if India would be better off with newer players. But with a combined 553 international caps between the two, the two former India captains have made full use of their experience to not just stay in the team but also become vital cogs in the setup.

Expectedly, Harendra has selected the two for the European leg of the Pro League that will be held from June 14. The matches in London, Antwerp and Berlin are important considering India has a chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands.

If they miss the opportunity, they will have a big chance at the Asia Cup to be played at Hangzhou in September. Next year is also significant given that it will see the World Cup and the Asian Games, which is a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I have selected the team keeping in mind 2028. And it is all about fitness. It is not about being senior and junior. Their (Australia) tour (also) went well. So, I’m not looking at it from that angle at all. For example, among goalkeepers, (PR) Sreejesh, (Belgium’s Vincent) Vanasch and all these players were in the same age group as Savita, even older than her. Yet they performed,” says Harendra.

“So, age is not a criteria for anyone, in sports in particular. And in hockey, because of rolling substitution athletes can remain injury free. The requirement of high-speed running you require per second, the players are meeting. That’s more than enough. And I believe if defenders are seasoned, they always pay dividends and these two players are the most valuable defenders in the current team.”