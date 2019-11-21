I cried, slept and cried again: Vinesh Phogat on Rio injury

sports

Nov 21, 2019

Vinesh Phogat’s rise from a career-threatening knee injury suffered on the mat at the 2016 Rio Olympics is one of India’s brave sporting stories. The wrestler from Haryana has hit the heights again, renewing her Olympic dream by qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning bronze at the World Championships in September. The 25-year-old also took a leap of faith after switching to 53kg from 50kg ahead of the World Championships. Phogat discusses various aspects of wrestling and her Olympic dream in an interview to Hindustan Times.