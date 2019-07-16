ICC World Cup 2019: List of recipients of all the top honours

The 2019 ICC World Cup concluded after a high-octane final between England and New Zealand at Lord’s. The tournament started on May 30th with England emerging victorious against South Africa and it ended on July 14th with again the hosts being announced as the World champions for the first time in their history. England defeated New Zealand on the basis of more boundaries in controversial fashion.

The seven weeks of the tournament saw high-end action between the bat and the ball. Batsmen like Rohit Sharma, David Warner and Kane Williamson were the standout performer for their teams while Shakib Al-Hasan had a tournament to remember as he scored 606 runs while also taking 11 wickets.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar picks his team of the tournament - 5 Indians included, no MS Dhoni

Now that the tournament ended, ICC announced the recipient of all the top honours from the 2019 World Cup. Here are all the winners:-

The ICC World Cup 2019 ended on 14th July Sunday, at Lord’s after seven weeks of excitement and exhilaration. England won the World Cup for the first time and ended New Zealand’s dream run with a super-over victory in the World Cup finals.

With the tournament coming to an end, the players who had a consistent form throughout the season have achieved and set milestones with their excellent performance.

1. Player of the tournament-

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was awarded the player of the tournament for scoring 578 runs in the WC 2019 at an average of 82.57. Another thing that went in his favour was his captaincy skills as he guided New Zealand to the brink of the capturing the title.

2. Most Runs

The honour of scoring the most runs at the World Cup went to Rohit Sharma, who hit 648 runs in nine matches at an average of 81. He also had 5 centuries, which is a record at the World Cup.

3. Most wickets

Another World Cup record was broken as Mitchell Starc picked up 27 wickets in the tournament. He broke Glenn McGrath’s record (26) of taking the most number of wickets in an ICC World Cup.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 14:23 IST