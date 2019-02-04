India vs New Zealand: Team India on verge of equalling world record in T20Is

The Indian cricket team are on the verge of equalling a major world record when they take on New Zealand in the first T20I encounter of their three-match series in Wellington on Wednesday.

Pakistan were unbeaten in their last 11 T20I series but their run came to an end on Sunday as they lost the series 0-2 with one more match remaining against South Africa. This was Pakistan’s first T20I series loss since World T20 2016 and their first bilateral series loss since their defeat against New Zealand in 2016 (1-2).

In the aftermath of Pakistan’s loss, India have a chance to equal the world record set by their rivals as they are also undefeated in their last 10 bilateral T20I series which consists of eights wins and two draws.

Since their defeat in July 2017, India have defeated Sri Lanka (1-0), drew against Australia at home (1-1), defeated New Zealand at home (2-1), beaten Sri Lanka at home (3-0), won in South Africa (2-1), lifted the Nidahas Trophy, won in Ireland (2-0) and England (2-1), whitewashed West Indies (3-0), and drew against Australia (1-1).

Ambati Rayudu struck a sparkling 90 in tough conditions to help India overcome the loss of four early wickets and beat New Zealand by 35 runs in the final one-day international in Wellington on Sunday, sealing a 4-1 series win.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 17:03 IST