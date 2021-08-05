8 golds, 1 silver, 3 bronzes: Full list of India's 12 Olympics medals in hockey

India’s 41-year-long wait for an Olympic medal in hockey came to an end on Thursday when the men’s hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to take the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. This was India’s first podium finish at the Games since their gold-medal-winning run in 1980 Moscow Olympics.

This was India’s third bronze and 12th hockey medal overall at the Games. Here is a list of all the podium finishes in hockey that India have achieved so far in the quadrennial showpiece. The country is the most successful team in the Olympics.

1928 Amsterdam Olympics: GOLD

India won their first medal in Olympic hockey by beating Netherlands 3-0 in the finals of the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. This was also India’s first gold medal ever at the Olympics.

1932, Los Angeles: GOLD

India successfully defended their title four years later in Los Angeles and bagged consecutive gold medals in the Olympics. In the Los Angeles Olympics in 1932, India defeated USA 24-1, which continuous to be biggest margin of victory in the history Olympics hockey.

1936, Berlin: GOLD

The Dhyan Chand-led Indian side completed a hat-trick of golds in Olympics by beating Germany 8-1 – the biggest margin in Olympics hockey finals – in front of their home crowd in Berlin in 1936.

1948, London: GOLD

India continued their domination in the Games despite the 1940 and 1944 getting cancelled due to the second World War. This was India’s first medal in Olympics after independence and what made it sweeter was the fact that they had beaten Great Britain 4-0 in the finals.

1952, Helsinki: GOLD

Balbir Singh Sr scored five goals in the Olympics final against Netherlands as India won their fifth straight gold medal at the mega event.

1956, Melbourne: GOLD

In what marked as the beginning of the battle between the arch-rivals, India beat neighbours Pakistan 1-0 in the finals in Melbourne to win another gold.

1960, Rome: SILVER

The 0-1 loss to Pakistan ended India’s six straight Olympic gold-winning run in the Rome Olympics in 1960. The Indian men’s hockey team had to be satisfied with a silver.

1964, Tokyo: GOLD

India came back strongly in the next Olympics held in Tokyo and beat Pakistan in the finals to bag their seventh gold in the Olympics.

1968, Mexico City: BRONZE

This was the first time that the Indian team failed to make the finals of an Olympic. They were beaten by Australia in the semi-final and had to be settled with a bronze after beating West Germany.

1972, Munich: BRONZE

India once again failed to make it to the finals of the Olympics after they were beaten by Pakistan in the semifinals. India beat Netherlands to claim their second bronze.

1980, Moscow: GOLD

In the Olympic Games played in a format which did not have semi-finals, India beat Spain in the finals to claim their 8th gold medal in Olympics.

2021, Tokyo: BRONZE

India beat Germany 5-4 to bag their 12th medal in the Olympics – a bronze – after 41 years.