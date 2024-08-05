'You can beat Germany with...': Pakistan legend's crucial advice for Harmanpreet and Co. ahead of Olympics semi-finals

India's Harmanpreet Singh, second left, reacts as he celebrates with teammates after their win in the men's quarterfinal field hockey match against Britain(AP)

Legendary Pakistani hockey player Hassan Sardar has backed Team India to end their long wait for an Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games 2024. Displaying nerves of steel, Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India outclassed Great Britain by winning a thrilling shootout to enter the semi-final of the Summer Games in Paris. India sealed the last of its eight Olympic gold medals in hockey at the 1980 Moscow Games.

India have set a date with heavyweights Germany in the semifinal of the men's hockey on Tuesday in Paris after defeating Britain in the shoot-out yesterday. Sharing his views about India's impressive campaign at the Paris Games, Pakistan's Sardar said that Harmanpreet and Co. should return home with an Olympic gold medal. Germany also played India in the bronze medal playoff at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Indian men’s hockey team edged past the Germans 5-4 in the high-scoring thriller at the time.

'I always support India'

"When Pakistan is not playing cricket or hockey, I always support India. It's a much better side and one of the best Indian teams I have seen. They have improved a lot and they are giving hard times to the Europeans. They (India) can win and they should win this Olympics," Sardar told PTI Bhasha. "I am quite impressed with the way they have played against Australia. The Indian team is good. They should play as if they have gone there to win only. At this level it's all about mental preparation," he added.

'When we won the Asian gold against India…'

Hassan played a key role in leading Pakistan to a gold medal at the 1984 LA Olympics. The former Pakistan centre-forward also shared crucial advice for the Harmanpreet-led side in the build-up to the Olympic semi-finals in Paris. “When we won the Asian gold against India, we only focused on taking the lead and doubling it. Both teams played well but we were lucky that we could score so many goals. Mental strength is the most important aspect in crucial matches. The Germans are a tough team," Sardar said.

How to beat Germany?

"They are good on comebacks and are physically very strong. You can beat them with short passes, don't allow them to counter-attack. Focus should be on scoring more and more goals from penalty corners. If things are not going your way, just relax a bit and play like a unit. You don't get time to regroup so quickly, adapt and move forward,” Sardar added.

India without Amit Rohidas

India will miss the services of key defender and first rusher, Amit Rohidas, who is ruled out of the Olympic men's hockey semifinal against Germany. India's appeal against Rohidas' one-match suspension, for being red-carded in the quarterfinal, was rejected by the international body FIH on Sunday.