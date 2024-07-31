Manu Bhaker reveals she made fake account just to defend PV Sindhu, badminton star responds in heartwarming exchange

Manu Bhaker knows a thing or two about dealing with hate online. The pistol shooter was only 19 when she received flak from multiple corners for her performance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Fast-forward three years to the Paris Olympics, where Manu has done something no athlete representing India has managed to do since 1900—she won two medals at the same edition of the Games. Manu Bhaker is the latest entrant into the elite group of Indian athletes who have won an Olympic medal more than once in their careers(ANI/Reuters)

Manu's medal win along with Sarabjot Singh in mixed team 10m air pistol has led to her setting a plethora of milestones. She was the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Olympics when she won the women's 10m air pistol bronze and the first shooter from the country to win a Games medal since London 2012. On Tuesday, Manu joined badminton star PV Sindhu in the list of Indian athletes to have more than one Olympics medals to their name.

Manu paid tribute to Sindhu and javelin Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as the two athletes that she has looked up to as the greatest from the country in her time. “In my time I have always known PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra (as legends of Indian sport), always appreciated them for their hard work,” Bhaker can be seen saying in a video tweeted by Sportstar. Manu then said that she had even defended Sindhu on social media from a hater by making a fake profile.

“There was this one time when I made a fake profile to defend Sindhu. (I saw) some hater's comment and I got so triggered and I defended her on that,” she said.

Sindhu takes note

Sindhu herself is chasing history at the Paris Olympics. Having won silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020, Sindhu is now looking to become the first individual athlete from India to win three Olympic medals. The 29-year-old took note of what Manu said. "Haha what a sweetheart!!! Welcome to the 2 Olympic medal club Manu!! Way to go," Sindhu tweeted.

Sindhu also made a longer post for Manu on her social media handle. "I couldn’t find a better picture to welcome this sweet young girl into the 2 Olympic Medal Club! From defending me on social media to joining me in the club, it’s clear you’re a special talent. Manu, watching you bounce back from Tokyo 2020 has been inspiring! Godspeed, girl," said the 2019 badminton world champion.

‘Work hard, stay true to yourself’

Manu further said that she would like younger athletes to never give up on themselves. While she won multiple World Cup titles going into the Tokyo Olympics, it was disappointment for her at the Games as she couldn't make it past the qualification stage of her events. In Paris, she became the first woman shooter from India to reach an Olympic final in 20 years before making history twice.

“For the next athletes I would like to tell them that you have to be confident. You have to work hard, stay honest and true to yourself. Success (if it doesn't come) at one Olympics, like me at Tokyo, then the other Olympics, like Paris, will be there for you,” said Manu.