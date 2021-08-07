Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal makes Tokyo 2020 India's best ever Olympics campaign - Full list of medal winners

Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold medal in men's javelin throw to make the Tokyo 2020 Games India's best ever Olympics campaign. Chopra scripted history on Saturday by becoming independent India's first athlete to win a medal in a track and field event. English-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in the 1900 Games, while representing India, which was then a British colony.

The icing on the cake for India came from Neeraj Chopra as he threw a distance of 87.58 in his second attempt to win the gold medal in the men's javelin throw. Chopra led throughout the final and his chances were boosted after hot favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany suffered a meltdown in the final to exit with a best throw of 82.52 metres.

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics: India’s Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw event

Day 15 of the Games started off with a disappointment for India as golfer Aditi Ashok missed a medal by a whisker, as she finished fourth after staying in contention for a silver for the longest time.

India though matched its best medal haul at a single Olympic Games after wrestler Bajrang Punia gave India its 6th medal of the campaign, which put it on par with the showing at the 2012 London Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics: Day 15 Live Updates

India's medal rush at Tokyo started with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu winning a silver medal. Badminton ace PV Sindhu added a bronze while boxer Lovlina Borgohain too won a bronze medal. Indian men's hockey team returned to the Olympic podium after a gap of 41 years by winning the bronze medal, while wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a silver medal. He was joined by wrestler Bajrang Punia, who won a bronze.

The women's hockey team finished a creditable fourth and came very close to winning a historic medal. Kamalpreet Kaur came a creditable 6th in women's discus throw.

But the big disappointments of the Games for India were the shooters, who drew a blank for the second straight Games despite several strong contenders in the fray.

The archery team also failed to get any medals despite the the experienced Deepika Kumari participating in her third Olympics. The manner of her quarter-final defeat, where she hit several scores of 7, was a matter of disappointment.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and boxer Amit Panghal were also big contenders, who failed to deliver a medal.

Here is the full list of medal winners for India from the 2012 London Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020 medal winners for India

Gold - Neeraj Chopra (Men's Javelin Throw)

Silver - Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting: Women's 49kg )

Silver - Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Wrestling: Men's 57kg freestyle)

Bronze - Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing: Women's Welterweight)

Bronze - PV Sindhu (Badminton: Women's singles)

Bronze - Men's Hockey Team

Bronze - Bajrang Punia (Wrestling: Men's 65kg freestyle)

London 2012 medal winners for India

Silver - Vijay Kumar (Shooting: Men's 25 m rapid fire pistol)

Silver - Sushil Kumar (Wrestling: Men's 66kg freestyle)

Bronze - MC Mary Kom (Boxing: Women's Flyweight)

Bronze - Saina Nehwal (Badminton: Women's singles)

Bronze - Gagan Narang (Shooting: Men's 10 m air rifle)

Bronze - Yogeshwar Dutt (Wrestling: Men's 60kg freestyle)