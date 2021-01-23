IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Olympics / Neeraj says uncertainty over staging of postponed Olympics creates anxiety
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
olympics

Neeraj says uncertainty over staging of postponed Olympics creates anxiety

There has been intense speculation over the staging of Tokyo Olympics in July-August with some reports suggesting that the Games may be scrapped while the organisers, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee insisting they will be held on schedule.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:34 PM IST

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday admitted that the uncertainty over the staging of the postponed Olympics due to coronavirus creates anxiety but said he is proceeding with his preparations thinking that the Games will happen and he will give his 100 per cent.

There has been intense speculation over the staging of Tokyo Olympics in July-August with some reports suggesting that the Games may be scrapped while the organisers, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee insisting they will be held on schedule.

"There is some anxiety for sure. If Olympics is happening, the target is clear, I have to give my 100 per cent in Olympics. But by chance if Olympics is not held, I may plan differently," he said in an online interaction with reporters.

"There are sometimes this thought in mind that we are training so hard but Olympics may not happen," said the 23-year-old reigning Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who is currently training at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

"I am just hoping that things move forward positively and Tokyo Games are held."

Neeraj will be competing in his first Olympics and he has already qualified for the Tokyo Games early last year before the COVID-19 pandemic began. He said he will be disappointed if the Tokyo Olympics is cancelled.

"I was late in qualifying for 2016 Rio Olympics but my performance while winning the junior world championships in 2016 or even 1m less than that would have given me a medal.

"If Tokyo Olympics is cancelled, it will be like I have lost two chances to win a medal in Olympics."

Neeraj threw 86.48m while winning gold in 2016 world junior championships but by then Rio Olympics qualification period was over. The bronze winner in Rio threw 85.38m, more than 1m less than his gold-winning effort in Junior Worlds.

He said he will compete in selective top competitions like the Diamond League events if the Olympics is happening or will take part in more events if the Tokyo Games are scrapped.

"If Olympics is happening, I will go for selective high intensity competitions against top javelin throwers who are going to take part in Olympics. It is important to have a consistent performance before Olympics.

"May be six or seven top events in the two or three months before Olympics, at least one event or two in a month, that will be ideal."

But he said he has not planned his schedule yet.

"I have not planned my competition schedule. I think we will know by March whether Olympics will be held or not. We will plan accordingly."

Neeraj also said that competition will be tough if the Tokyo Olympics is held and the gold medal winner will have to throw more than 90m.

"I think the competition will be tough. It will be above 90m (gold winner) and not 85 or 86m.

"90m barrier is something like a bench mark for top throwers and I hope to cross it this year," said Neeraj, who has a personal best of 88.06m.

He said he is working on his strength and technique.

"We were on strength improvement, did weightlifting and jumps. I am working on my technique also.

"My throw was earlier going more towards the left. I am working on my release (of javeline), so that I can hurl the javelin in proper direction."

The first events of the season will be the three Indian Grand Prix series at Patiala beginning on February 18 and Neeraj said he may take part in the third one on March 5.

"If I have to be in IGP, I will try for the last one. Otherwise, I may directly go to Federation Cup (March 15-18)."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neeraj chopra tokyo olympics
app
Close
e-paper
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
olympics

Neeraj says uncertainty over staging of postponed Olympics creates anxiety

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:34 PM IST
There has been intense speculation over the staging of Tokyo Olympics in July-August with some reports suggesting that the Games may be scrapped while the organisers, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee insisting they will be held on schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a mask rides past Tokyo's Olympics mascot shown on the wall of a construction site in Tokyo on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP)
A man wearing a mask rides past Tokyo's Olympics mascot shown on the wall of a construction site in Tokyo on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP)
olympics

Japan vaccination uncertainty casts doubts over Olympics

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Japan hopes to start Covid-19 vaccinations in late February, but uncertainty is growing that a nation ranked among the world’s lowest in vaccine confidence can pull off the massive, $14 billion project in time for the games in July, casting doubt on whether the Tokyo Olympics can happen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athletics - IOC Executive Board Meetings - Olympic House, Lausanne, Switzerland - December 7, 2020 IOC President, Thomas Bach begins the week of IOC Executive Board Meetings Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
Athletics - IOC Executive Board Meetings - Olympic House, Lausanne, Switzerland - December 7, 2020 IOC President, Thomas Bach begins the week of IOC Executive Board Meetings Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
olympics

Amid cancellation talk, Tokyo Olympics `focused on hosting'

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Now set to open July 23, the Tokyo Games were postponed 10 months ago at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the event appears threatened again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of IOC president Thomas Bach. (Getty Images)
File image of IOC president Thomas Bach. (Getty Images)
olympics

IOC chief Bach says 'no Plan B' for Tokyo Games

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • Thomas Bach reaffirmed his commitment to holding the Tokyo Olympics later this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
olympics

Former IOC vice president says UN could rule on Tokyo Games

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • The Olympics are to open on July 23 but face mounting opposition at home as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo, across Japan and across the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk near a banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic games in Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk near a banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic games in Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
olympics

Japan minister says "anything can happen" with Tokyo Games

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Kono's statements contradict the official government position and that of the local organizing committee. They have both said repeatedly the games will take place and will be “safe and secure.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agnes Keleti, former Olympic gold medal winning gymnast, reacts to fireworks going off on her birthday cake in Budapest.(AP)
Agnes Keleti, former Olympic gold medal winning gymnast, reacts to fireworks going off on her birthday cake in Budapest.(AP)
olympics

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • The Holocaust survivor and winner of 10 Olympic medals in gymnastics — including five golds — celebrates her 100th birthday on Saturday in her native Budapest, punctuating a life of achievement, adventure, tragedy and perseverance which, she says, passed by in a flash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepa Malik, seen with her daughters, overcame her handicap caused by cancer, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics. Deepa won silver in the shot put F-53 division on Monday.(HT Photo)
Deepa Malik, seen with her daughters, overcame her handicap caused by cancer, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics. Deepa won silver in the shot put F-53 division on Monday.(HT Photo)
olympics

Deepa Malik’s zest for life lands her Paralympic shot put silver

By Saurabh Duggal | Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2016 11:28 PM IST
Left wheelchair-bound after three surgeries for cancer in the spinal cord, Deepa Malik never gave up, landing silver at the Rio Paralympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before one can talk of lofty things like Olympic winners and increased medal counts, there is a need for India to figure out the basics.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Before one can talk of lofty things like Olympic winners and increased medal counts, there is a need for India to figure out the basics.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
olympics

All-round excellence built through science is missing in Indian sport

By Sukhwant Basra | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2016 11:34 AM IST
As the PM looks to a task force to map India’s sporting future, HT highlights what our major drawbacks are.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian contingent marches at the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.(PTI File Photo)
The Indian contingent marches at the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.(PTI File Photo)
olympics

Coaches not spared as sports body reviews India’s ‘lacklustre’ Rio performance

By PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2016 06:54 PM IST
Athletes have not been spared the blame in Sports Authority of India’s review of the country’s “lacklustre” Olympic performance even as it suggested a three-pronged strategy, including a through evaluation of coaches, for an improved performance in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lochte, 32, has been suspended until mid 2017.(REUTERS)
Lochte, 32, has been suspended until mid 2017.(REUTERS)
olympics

Lochte banned for 10 months for fabricating Rio robbery story: Reports

By AFP, Los Angeles
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2016 10:17 AM IST
US swimmer Ryan Lochte has been hit with a 10-month suspension following his bogus gunpoint robbery story during a drunken night out at the Rio Olympics, two separate media reports said Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Confetti falls during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.(REUTERS)
Confetti falls during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.(REUTERS)
olympics

In pics: Rio Paralympics opens with samba, wheelchairs and protests

By AFP, Rio De Janeiro
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2016 09:27 AM IST
Rio de Janeiro opened the Paralympic Games on Wednesday with samba, parading wheelchairs, giant balloons -- and political protests -- at the famed Maracana stadium
READ FULL STORY
Close
The secretary of drinking water and sanitation believes Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu’s association can boost the mission.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
The secretary of drinking water and sanitation believes Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu’s association can boost the mission.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
olympics

Sindhu, Malik, Dipa may be new faces of PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission

By PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2016 06:45 PM IST
PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik, besides Olympian Dipa Karmakar, are likely to be the new faces of the Swachh Bharat Mission for creating awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marathon runners Kheta Ram, right, and Gopi T have set their sights on breaking the national record.(Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
Marathon runners Kheta Ram, right, and Gopi T have set their sights on breaking the national record.(Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
olympics

After personal bests in Rio, Army marathon runners target elusive record

By Navneet Singh | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2016 07:11 PM IST
They missed setting a new national record but Gopi and Ram established new personal bests and have come back with a lot of positives from the Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For Lalita Babar, the 3000m steeplechase final in Rio was her last race of the season.(PTI)
For Lalita Babar, the 3000m steeplechase final in Rio was her last race of the season.(PTI)
olympics

Indian athletes pack up after Rio while rest of the world find fresh highs

By Navneet Singh | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2016 08:04 PM IST
India’s athletes wind down their season after the Rio Olympics while top competitors around the world go on to set fresh marks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP