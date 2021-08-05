Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: Know your team - Heroes of Indian hockey who scripted history in Tokyo
Players of India pose for a group photo after winning the match for bronze. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo(REUTERS)
Players of India pose for a group photo after winning the match for bronze. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo(REUTERS)
olympics

Olympics: Know your team - Heroes of Indian hockey who scripted history in Tokyo

Tokyo Olympics: India men's hockey team scripted history in Tokyo winning the bronze medal.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 10:53 AM IST

The members of Indian men's hockey team in Tokyo etched their names in the history books after they led the team to a bronze medal win at the 2020 Olympics. India had to win an intense, thrilling, and grueling encounter against Germany that went right down to the wire. But in the end, despite trailing on two separate occasions in the match, India managed to pull off a stunning comeback 5-4 win to go past Germany and earn a podium finish.

Also read: 'This medal bigger than any World Cup': Wishes pour in as India win bronze medal in men's hockey in Tokyo

Here are the names of all the players who were a part of India's squad at the Tokyo Olympics:

Head Coach: Graham Reid

Dilpreet Singh

Rupinder Pal Singh

Surender Kumar

Manpreet Singh (Captain)

Hardik Singh

Gurjant Singh

Mandeep Singh

Simranjeet Singh

Mandeep Singh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Harmanpreet Singh

PR Sreejesh (Goalkeeper)

Sumit Kumar

Nilakanta Sharma

Shamsher Singh

Varun Kumar

Birendra Lakra

Amit Rohidas

Vivek Sagar Prasad

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021 tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.