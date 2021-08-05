Olympics: Know your team - Heroes of Indian hockey who scripted history in Tokyo

The members of Indian men's hockey team in Tokyo etched their names in the history books after they led the team to a bronze medal win at the 2020 Olympics. India had to win an intense, thrilling, and grueling encounter against Germany that went right down to the wire. But in the end, despite trailing on two separate occasions in the match, India managed to pull off a stunning comeback 5-4 win to go past Germany and earn a podium finish.

Also read: 'This medal bigger than any World Cup': Wishes pour in as India win bronze medal in men's hockey in Tokyo

Here are the names of all the players who were a part of India's squad at the Tokyo Olympics:

Head Coach: Graham Reid

Dilpreet Singh

Rupinder Pal Singh

Surender Kumar

Manpreet Singh (Captain)

Hardik Singh

Gurjant Singh

Mandeep Singh

Simranjeet Singh

Mandeep Singh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Harmanpreet Singh

PR Sreejesh (Goalkeeper)

Sumit Kumar

Nilakanta Sharma

Shamsher Singh

Varun Kumar

Birendra Lakra

Amit Rohidas

Vivek Sagar Prasad