 Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu opens campaign with dominant win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu opens campaign with dominant win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq

PTI |
Jul 28, 2024 02:14 PM IST

Paris Olympics: The gulf of class between the two players was evident as Sindhu took 29 minutes to dispatch her lower-ranked opponent in the Group M fixture.

Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu began her Paris Olympics campaign with a resounding win in straight games over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in the women's singles group stage match, here on Sunday.

India's Sindhu Pusarla V. plays against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq during the women's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024(AP)
India's Sindhu Pusarla V. plays against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq during the women's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024(AP)

The gulf of class between the two players was evident as Sindhu, who is vying for a third Olympic medal, took just 29 minutes to dispatch her lower-ranked opponent 21-9 21-6 in the Group M fixture.

After a couple of unforced errors, Sindhu was quick to assess the condition and took control of the proceedings, racing to a 11-4 lead.

The world No 111 Fathimath was no match against the former world champion who finished the first game in a mere 13 minutes.

The second game followed a similar manner with Sindhu claiming the first four points in the blink of an eye to take an early lead.

However, Razzaq capitalised on Sindhu's error to bridge the gap to make it 3-4. But it became a one-sided contest once again as the Indian increased the gap to 10-3.

In the end, Sindhu had as many as 14 match points but the world No 13 needed only one to seal the tie.

The 10th seeded Indian, who won the silver medal in the Rio Games in 2016 and a bronze in the last edition in Tokyo, will take on World No 75 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second group match on Wednesday.

Earlier on Saturday, medal contenders Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty signalled their intention with an easy straight-game victory in their opening group stage men's doubles match after singles ace Lakshya Sen got his maiden Olympic campaign underway on a winning note. The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, however, lost to South Koreans Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 18-21 10-21 in a 44-minute Group C league match.

Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu opens campaign with dominant win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq
