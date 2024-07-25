Shooting legend Abhinav Bindra participates in Paris Olympics torch relay

Abhinav Bindra is a true sports legend and is also India's first individual Olympic gold medalist. The Beijing 2008 gold medalist participated in the Paris Olympics 2024 torch relay. : Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra carries the Olympic flame in the Paris 2024 Torch Relay, on Wednesday.(Abhinav_Bindra - X)

Bindra posted a photo of him carrying the torch and captioned it as, “Carrying the Olympic flame yesterday in the Paris 2024 Torch Relay was an honor beyond words. The spirit of the Games lives in each of us, and I am humbled to be part of this incredible journey. Let's continue to inspire, dream, and achieve together! #Paris2024.”

Earlier, Bindra updated fans about his participation on X. He wrote, "Excited to share that I’ll be a torch bearer for the @paris2024 Olympic Games, a beacon of peace and perseverance across the globe. This flame represents our collective spirit and the power of dreams. A great privilege and honour!"

On Monday, he also received the prestigious Olympic Order from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The award is given to athletes, who are recognised for their outstanding services to the Olympic Movement.

He hasn't officially been given the award and will receive it during the 142nd IOC Session in Paris in August.

Bindra is the first and one of only two Indians to get an individual Olympic gold medal. He is also the first Indian to have held concurrently the world and Olympic titles for the men's 10m air rifle event, getting those honours at the 2008 Olympics and 2006 ISSF World Shooting C'ships. He has won seven CWG medals and three Asian Games medals. He has also received the Padma Bhushan.

The IOC Executive Board spoke about giving him the award in a letter, which said, "It is with great pleasure that I inform you that the IOC Executive Board has decided to award you with the Olympic Order for your outstanding services to the Olympic Movement".