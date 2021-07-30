Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu relishes home-cooked food after two years

India's first medal winner of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is currently riding the high of being home after being away from family for a long time. Chanu, who returned to her hometown, Imphal on Tuesday after winning silver in women's 49kg category, tweeted a picture of herself enjoying home-cooked meal after two long years.

"That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years," she tweeted.

That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/SrjNqCXZsm — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 29, 2021





Earlier, Chanu had tweeted delight at being reunited with her family. "This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level," she had tweeted, with a couple of photos.

Chanu had received a grand welcome on her return to her hometown. During a felicitation ceremony, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore as cash reward and also handed over the appointment order of Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) to Chanu.

"This silver medal is even more special because of the love people of India and my state Manipur have shown me. I'm grateful to each and every person who came today to congratulate me and gave me their blessings," she had tweeted.