Vinesh Phogat's hopes for Olympic silver medal alive as Indian wrestler appeals decision with CAS, verdict on Thursday

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against her disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Phogat, who narrowly missed the weight requirement by just 100 grams, was barred from competing in the final. Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba(HT_PRINT)

Vinesh created history when she became the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for an Olympic final before her disqualification overshadowed it.

In response, Phogat has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for permission to compete for the gold medal. If that is not granted, she has requested to be awarded a joint silver medal. CAS is expected to provide an interim ruling on Thursday, with the possibility of overturning the original decision.

Given the rigid structure of the Olympic program, it is improbable that her appeal to compete for the gold medal will be approved. Rescheduling a gold medal match would be challenging, especially since the finalists have already been determined.

According to official broadcasters JioCinema, Vinesh has specifically requested a joint silver medal.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), established in 1984, is an independent institution that resolves sports-related disputes through arbitration or mediation.

It is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with additional courts in New York City and Sydney, and temporary courts in Olympic host cities.

CAS operates independently of any sports organization and is managed and funded by the International Council of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS). It settles legal disputes in the sports field by issuing arbitral awards, which are as enforceable as judgments from ordinary courts. CAS also offers mediation services to help parties amicably resolve disputes.

Earlier, IOA chief PT Usha issued a statement confirming that the Wresling Federation of India (WFI) also appealed the decision to disqualify Vinesh with the United World Wrestling (UWW). The IOC (International Olympic Committee) later confirmed her disqualification.