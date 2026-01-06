Austin FC sign M Owen Wolff through June 2030

Midfielder Owen Wolff signed a contract extension with Austin FC on Monday that moves him into a U22 Initiative roster slot and is guaranteed through June 2030.

Wolff, who turned 21 last Tuesday, became Austin FC's first Homegrown signing in September 2021 at age 16 and made his MLS debut in November of 2021 the first of 137 appearances with the club.

The MLS started the U22 Initiative that year to make it easier for clubs to acquire and retain top young players. Wolff's new contract will count against the club's salary budget cap at a reduced rate and he will occupy a Senior roster slot.

"I have learned and experienced so much during my time in Austin so far, both as a young player and a person," Wolff said in a news release. "I'm excited to commit once again to the club and to the city, and I'm confident we can achieve big things."

The league ranked Wolff fourth on its annual list of best young players as he was selected to the MLS 22 Under 22 list for the third straight year in 2025. He was No. 17 in 2024 and No. 18 in 2023.

The club selected Wolf as its Offensive Player of the Year after he led in goal contributions across all competitions with seven goals and 12 assists . He started 31 of 34 MLS regular-season games and totaled seven goals and eight assists.

Wolff set a club record with six match-winning goals in one season. For his MLS career, he has 10 goals and 13 assists in 120 regular-season matches .

Field Level Media

