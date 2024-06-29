Avinash Sable looking to peak for Paris Olympics

Panchkula: The Paris Olympics-bound Avinash Sable was competing in only his second 3000m steeplechase race this year, but insisted he was on track to peak for the Games. Sable ran within himself to win at the Inter-State athletics Championships, clocking 8:31.75 in Panchkula on Saturday. He bettered his meet record of 8:33.19 set in 2019, although his personal best and national record is a lofty 8:11.20. Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable. (HT Photo)

Sable, the Hangzhou Asian Games gold medallist, raced in the Portland Track Festival in June, finishing second clocking 8:21.85. Besides that, he ran one 5000m and dropped out of two other races. Sable says his build-up to Paris has been different because he wants to peak at the right time.

“This year I am working out differently for Paris. Every year I used to start my season early, in April-May in steeplechase, and before a major event when I should have competed more to check my preparations I used to focus on training. This year, I have started late and will be peaking gradually for the Olympics. I will compete in the Paris Diamond League (July 7) where all the top steeplechasers who have qualified for the Olympics will also run,” said Sable.

Sable is happy with his preparations at the US altitude training base of Colorado Springs.

“I know had I been competing more and giving good performances early, then focus would have been on me. But I have focused on training well.” Sable had earlier entered in the 1500m at the inter-state meet, but shifted to steeplechase.

“I wanted to check my speed, but then I changed my mind because I will have to push myself in 1500m and it will take a toll in this weather.

“It was good to run in a domestic competition after a long time. I was able to implement some of my plans today during the race. Mid race was not much of a problem but the final kick is important. So, I decided to see how it goes in the race,” said the 29-year-old Army runner.

Sable clocked 8:11.63 last year in Poland to qualify for the Olympics (steeplechase qualification mark is 8:15).

In women’s steeplechase, Asian Games 5000m gold medallist Parul Chaudhary, who has qualified for Paris, clocked 9:45.70s for victory. She has also been training in Colorado Springs and is hopeful of peaking for the Olympics. The athletics events are scheduled from August 1-11.

In high jump, Sarvesh Kushare, who is inside the Road to Paris rankings for qualification, won with a clearance of 2.25m. His personal best is 2.27m. Tejaswin Shankar, whose national record is 2.29m, cleared a modest 2.21m.

Asian Games shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the event with a modest throw of 19.93m. Toor though was consistent going past 19m in five attempts with one foul. His personal best though is 21.77m.

Jeswin Aldrin was far from his best in long jump, finishing second with a best of 7.75m. Arya S of Karnataka won the title clearing 7.78m.