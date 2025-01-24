Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Barrett Hayton scores twice in Utah's shutout win over Wild

Reuters |
Jan 24, 2025 09:32 AM IST

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-UT/RECAP

Barrett Hayton scored two goals, and the Utah Hockey Club pulled away for a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

HT Image
HT Image

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse also scored for Utah, which won its third game in a row. Nick DeSimone finished with a pair of assists.

Mats Zuccarello had seven shots on goal to lead Minnesota, which was held scoreless for only the second time this season.

Karel Vejmelka stopped all 26 shots he faced to earn the shutout for Utah.

Filip Gustavsson gave up four goals on 29 shots for the Wild.

Utah started the scoring 1:46 after the opening faceoff. Hayton parked in front of the net and redirected a long shot from DeSimone.

Keller scored on the power play to make it 2-0 in favor of Utah with 4:05 left in the first period. He carried the puck to the left circle and snapped a wrist shot into the net.

The Wild's tough evening continued in the second period when Utah added another goal to increase its advantage to 3-0 with 5:46 left in the session. Olli Maatta flicked a long shot toward the net that was deflected by a Minnesota defender. The puck wobbled forward, and Crouse tracked it down and chipped it in from near the front of the crease.

The play marked Crouse's first goal since Jan. 2 against the Calgary Flames.

Hayton struck again to give Utah a 4-0 lead with 18:12 to go in the third period. Gustavsson denied a long shot from near the blue line, but Hayton spotted the rebound and punched it in.

The sequence gave Hayton two goals on the night and 11 goals on the season. It was his first multiple-goal performance since March 27, 2023.

Kirill Kaprizov returned after an extended injury absence for the Wild and finished with three shots on goal in 16:39 of ice time. Jared Spurgeon also returned from injury for Minnesota and logged more than 20 minutes of ice time on the blue line.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On