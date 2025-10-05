Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
Body, Kuykendall lead Alabama State to big 52-35 win over Bethune-Cookman

Published on: Oct 05, 2025 04:52 am IST

MONTOMGERY, Ala. — Andrew Body threw two touchdown passes, Jahbari Kuykendall ran for 106 yards and Alabama State defeated Bethune-Cookman 52-35 on Saturday.

The Hornets scored touchdowns on seven of their first nine full possessions, settling for a field goal in the first quarter and running one play as time expired in the second quarter.

Bethune-Cookman scored first with an 85-yard touchdown pass from Cam'Ron Ransom to Maleek Huggins on the first play from scrimmage but Alabama State bounced back to lead 31-14 at halftime. Brody threw a 13-yard TD pass to Derick Harden and a 30-yarder to Jalen Jones to go along with short rushing touchdowns by Jamarie Hostzclaw and Karl Ligon.

In the third quarter, Ligon scored again from close range and Kuykendall had a 48-yard touchdown run for a 45-14 lead.

The Wildcats scored on their last three full possessions but were never closer than the final score.

Both teams were well over 500 yards in total offense, with Bethune-Cookman having the edge, 569-559.

Led by Kuykendall and Brody, the Hornets had 388 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Brody was 11 for 16 passing for 171 yards.

Timmy McClain threw for 266 yards with two touchdowns for the Wildcats . Javon Ross had 137 yards receiving and Huggins had 132. Alihaja Scott Jr. had 100 yards rushing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

