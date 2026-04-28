Can shooting become India’s next TV sport?

Over the past decade, the Indian sporting ecosystem has quietly undergone a shift. Inspired by the rise and razzmatazz of the Indian Premier League, multiple disciplines have ventured into the franchise league model. Shooting League of India (SLI) is expected to make its debut this year

From kabaddi and kho kho to badminton, hockey, rugby, and even new-age sports like pickleball, competitions once confined to federation calendars are now being transformed into prime-time properties — altering how they are played, packaged, and consumed.

That experiment has now arrived at one of its most unlikely frontiers: shooting.

The Shooting League of India (SLI) is not just another addition to this ecosystem. In many ways, it is the most ambitious test yet of whether a league format can fundamentally reimagine a sport that has traditionally resisted spectacle.

Because unlike other sports that have successfully made the leap, shooting starts from a very different place.

Kabaddi and kho kho bring raw physicality. Football, badminton, and tennis carry familiarity. Pickleball found an audience even before its formal structure, thanks to social media. Shooting, however, has none of these advantages. It is a sport of stillness, precision, and margins invisible to the naked eye.

Which is precisely why its transition into a television product demands something more than repackaging.

“We are not simply repackaging shooting — we are redesigning it for a broadcast audience,” said Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, president of the National Rifle Association of India.

Reimagining the sport At the core of this redesign is a shift in how shooting is experienced.

Traditionally an individual, technique-driven discipline, the SLI will present it as a team-based contest, one that introduces narrative, rivalry, and continuity across matches.

The league will feature mixed team events across pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3-positions), and shotgun (trap, skeet). Six teams of 12 players each will be divided into two pools, followed by knockout rounds.

Players will be drafted across four categories, elite champions, world elite, national champions, and junior/youth, ensuring a balanced mix within each franchise.

“By bringing together multiple disciplines within a single match, introducing team strategy, and creating identifiable franchise identities, we are shifting the focus from isolated performances to a collective, high-pressure contest,” Deo explained.

To further enhance its appeal, the league is also set to introduce spectator-friendly innovations.

Concepts such as ‘Distraction’ — featuring loud music and shifting lights — will test the focus of air rifle shooters, while ‘Brave the Elements’ will simulate crosswinds and rain for shotgun events, adding an extra layer of unpredictability.