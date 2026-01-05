Canadiens surrender lead to Stars, but recover in OT

Lane Hutson scored at 3:40 of overtime as the Montreal Canadiens recovered for a 4-3 win against the host Dallas Stars on Sunday.

The defenseman, who also had an assist, collected the puck off the faceoff and carried it to the right circle before snapping it short side past Jake Oettinger's glove.

Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, who have won four of their last five. Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves.

Wyatt Johnston scored twice and Oettinger made 25 saves for the Stars, who have lost a season-high five straight .

Johnston tied it 3-3 at 11:07 of the third period. Monteambeault stopped Miro Heiskanen's shot from down low on the right side and the rebound bounced to Johnston, who quickly buried it short side from in front.

Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 8:42 of the first period. Alex Carrier's shot from above the slot deflected off Phillip Danault and then Gallagher in front to beat Oettinger under his glove.

Mavrik Bourque tied it 1-1 at 13:53. Montembeault slowed down a dumped puck behind his net for his defensemen, but it was Bourque who collected it in the right corner. He went for the wraparound and slid it five-hole on the netminder.

Johnston finished off some quick passing to put the Stars ahead 2-1 in the second period, one second after their power play expired. Thomas Harley fed Mikko Rantanen in the right circle and the winger dished it to Johnston in the slot, where he buried a snap shot stick side at 10:14.

Oliver Kapanen pulled the Canadiens even less than two minutes later, taking a cross-ice feed from Ivan Demidov low in the left circle for a one-timer that went far side at 11:59.

Montreal squandered nearly three full power plays in the second before finally capitalizing on its fourth opportunity to make it 3-2 at 18:39. Slafkovsky took a pass from Nick Suzuki at the left hash mark and one-timed it over Oettinger's blocker.

