Port Louis , Indian golfer Diksha Dagar played a solid bogey-free 3-under 69 to move into title contention at the MCB Ladies Classic - Mauritius on the Ladies European Tour here. Diksha Dagar in contention in Mauritius as Hitaashee, Tvesa also make cut

The two-time winner on the LET, Diksha shot 68 in the first round and moved to 7-under for two rounds. She is Tied-fourth and just two behind the co-leaders, Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby, Germany's Celina Sattelkau and South Africa's Casandra Alexander. They were all at a total of nine-under-par.

Three of the four Indians in the field this week made the cut. Joining Diksha for the final round were Hitaashee Bakshi and Tvesa Malik . Hitaashee was T-19 and Tvesa was T-26. Vani Kapoor missed the cut.

Diksha, who was T-37 in Women's South African Open last week, is looking to peak in time for her Hero Women's Indian Open. She birdied the sixth, 10th and the 12th and dropped no bogeys.

Hitaashee had five birdies, including three in a row from the third, but also dropped shots on the 12th and the 13th.

Tvesa Malik, playing through her membership on Sunshine Ladies Tour, had three birdies against two bogeys.

Smilla Tarning Soenderby was 6-under through the front nine at the Legend Course at the Constance Belle Mare Plage. However, the Dane struggled on her back nine as she made two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey to sign for a 69 .

Germany's Sattelkau opened with a 68 on day one and followed up with a 67 with birdies on the first, fourth, 11th, 13th and 18th holes.

South Africa's Casandra Alexander also produced a round of 67 on day two to join Sattelkau and Soenderby at the top of the leaderboard. The LET winner only had one blemish on her scorecard with a double at the par-5 13th and rolled in seven birdies.

It's a stacked leaderboard in Mauritius with seven players sitting two shots further back with one round remaining.

Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley, French duo Charlotte Liautier and Agathe Laisné, South Africa's Cara Gorlei, Spain's Ana Pelaez Triviño, India's Diksha Dagar and Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjäll are all on seven-under at the 36-hole mark.

The cut fell at 1 with 75 players making it through to the final day of action at the MCB Ladies Classic – Mauritius. It's a tight leaderboard with 18 players within four shots of the lead.

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