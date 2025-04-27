Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dola, Rahul launch their archery academy in Capital

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 27, 2025 07:23 PM IST

The siblings, both Olympians, will guide talent in the northern parts of the country and keep India’s medal dream alive

New Delhi: India’s Olympian archery siblings Dola and Rahul Banerjee inaugurated their academy at the Sports Authority of India’s archery ground in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium complex on Sunday. With focus on recurve archery, the academy will be the first of its kind in the Capital as the siblings, even after their retirement, hope to pursue their quest to end India’s wait for an Olympic medal in the discipline.

Olympians Dola Banerjee (4th from L) and brother Rahul (7th from L) pose after the launching of their archery academy in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Archery couple Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, trainees and officials are also present. (HT Photo)
Olympians Dola Banerjee (4th from L) and brother Rahul (7th from L) pose after the launching of their archery academy in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Archery couple Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, trainees and officials are also present. (HT Photo)

Taking their dreams ahead are archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das. The couple was present at the inauguration as the India squad is gearing up to leave for Shanghai for the second stage of the World Cup from May 6 to 11. “Since the Paris Olympics, Deepika and Atanu have started training in our Kolkata academy,” said Rahul.

“We don’t have any other archery academy run by Olympians. This is one of a kind and the best thing about this academy is learning from their experience. Their mental and technical inputs have been really effective. Both Dola didi and Rahul are aware of the latest developments and they bring in a new outlook to tackling technical issues,” said Deepika, who along with Atanu is preparing for the World Championships to be held in Gwangju, South Korea, from September 5 to 12.

The DRB (Dola and Rahul Banerjee) Sport Foundation already has two academies in Kolkata and offers consultation to the Bengal’s state academy in Jhargram and the Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy in Barrackpore. There are DRB academies also at the KIIT University, Odisha and in Haldia, West Bengal.

“When Sports Authority of India (SAI) decided to outsource the archery academy at JLN Stadium, we jumped in. Our biggest draw was the Capital city and the location of this stadium. We wanted our presence in north India. Archers in the NCR and the whole of northern part of India can train here,” Dola Banerjee, the first Indian to win an individual World Cup Final gold, said.

“We are also setting up an academy in the tribal dominated area of Latehar in Jharkhand and we have an academy in Lanjhigarh, another tribal dominated area (in Kalahandi district) of Odisha,” Dola added.

“Didi and I are planning to visit all our academies in a rotational manner. The idea is to increase the pool of archers as much as possible. We will work more closely with the archers who show good potential,” Rahul Banerjee, the 2010 New Delhi CWG individual gold medal winner, said.

“The key to our academy will be providing every possible facility to the archers. We know the problems we faced when we were competing. We do not want our archers to face the same problems,” Rahul added.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Dola, Rahul launch their archery academy in Capital
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On