F1 fans reminded of Lewis Hamilton's spine-chilling test crash ahead of debut race with Ferrari

In a sensational move, Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari in 2025 on a multi-year contract worth more than 40 million Pounds per year. The British driver replaced Carlos Sainz Jr. and will partner Charles Leclerc this season. Lewis Hamilton drives a Ferrari F1 car around the Fiorano circuit.(REUTERS)

Ahead of his first season with Ferrari, fans have been reminded of his debut F1 campaign, when he signed for McLaren. According to reports, he was testing the McLaren MP4-22 in Valencia ahead of his debut, and he lost control of the car on the pit, while travelling at a speed of up to 185mph. There is no video of the accident but reports state that Hamilton spun backwards through a gravel trap and crashed into a tyre wall.

‘Not repairable’ accident

The crash took place just 10 days after the MP4-22 was unveiled to the public. Meanwhile, a Ferrari spokesperson had said, “Lewis was unhurt but the MP4-22 will not be repairable in Valencia. The cause of the accident is being investigated.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton said, “Unfortunately, these things happen in the sport. I am completely fine and I'm looking forward to getting back to testing next week.

When he signed for McLaren in 2007, he was the first black driver to compete in Formula One at the Australian Grand Prix. In his debut season, he won four races and also set multiple records. He got his maiden title in 2008, and then signed for Mercedes in 2013.

There has been no such accidents during his practice with Ferrari, and he will get his new season underway at the Australian Grand Prix in mid-March.

Hamilton's move to Ferrari also took everyone by surprise, and it is also the first time in his career, that he won't drive for a Mercedes-powered team. He ended last season with a career-lowest seventh position in the standings, 22 points behind teammate Russell. His departure also ended the most successful driver-constructor partnership in F1 history.