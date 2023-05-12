Playoff dreams shattered! Fans roast Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns after disastrous elimination loss to Nuggets

In a stunning turn of events, the Phoenix Suns and their star forward Kevin Durant faced heavy criticism from fans following their elimination in Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets. The Suns, once considered favorites to reach the NBA Finals, now find themselves out of the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant watches from the bench during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets,(AP)

The acquisition of Kevin Durant earlier this season had raised hopes and expectations for the Suns. However, their playoff journey came to a screeching halt with a crushing 125-100 defeat on their home court at Footprint Center.

Twitter exploded with memes and comments taking swipe at Durant and Suns for their performance in the season and KD's hope to win another championship ring.

Durant struggled to find his rhythm, finishing the game with 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field. His usually reliable partner, Devin Booker, also had a rough night, tallying just 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting. It was Cameron Payne who led the Suns' scoring effort with an impressive 31 points.

On the other side, the top-seeded Nuggets played with determination and efficiency, shooting an impressive 53.7 percent from the field. Nikola Jokic delivered another outstanding performance, recording a triple-double with 32 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds.

His remarkable feat of three triple-doubles in a single series placed him among an elite group of six players to achieve such a feat. Jamal Murray added 26 points to the Nuggets' cause, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made a significant impact with 21 points.

Following the Suns' disappointing exit, NBA Twitter exploded with criticism and mockery directed at Kevin Durant and the team's lackluster performance in a crucial elimination game. Fans expressed their frustration and disappointment over the Suns' inability to live up to expectations.

The Suns now face a pivotal offseason filled with uncertainty. With Chris Paul nearing the end of his career at 38 years old, questions arise about his future with the team. Additionally, Deandre Ayton's lackluster performance and apparent disinterest throughout the series against the Nuggets raise concerns about his role moving forward.

Looking ahead, Phoenix's hopes lie in Durant and Booker's ability to develop stronger chemistry over the summer. The franchise and its fans will be eagerly anticipating a resurgence next season, aiming to translate their regular-season success into playoff triumph.