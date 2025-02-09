Fight against obesity requires a collective effort: Neeraj Chopra

When I heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to fight obesity in India, it resonated deeply with me. I knew firsthand the struggles of being overweight, the stigma that comes with it, and the immense transformation that sports and fitness can bring. My own journey — from an overweight child to the Olympic podium — has been a result of determination, having the right mindset and a disciplined approach. If we have all these approaches, one can overcome any hurdle. Neeraj Chopra believes PM Narendra Modi’s message about fighting obesity is crucial in today’s context (PTI)

Obesity is not just about physical appearance, it’s about health and well-being. Today, India faces an alarming rise in obesity across all age groups. Childhood obesity is becoming a serious concern with more and more young people falling into sedentary lifestyles dominated by fast food, excessive screen time, and a lack of physical activity. This not only affects their physical health but also their mental well-being, leading to lower self-esteem increasing the risk of diseases like diabetes and heart conditions.

For athletes, obesity is an even bigger challenge. Carrying excess weight affects mobility, endurance and performance. It slows down reaction time, puts stress on joints and reduces stamina — factors that can make the difference between victory and defeat. However, the good news is that sports and physical activity provide the most effective way to tackle this issue head-on.

Exercise burns excess calories, boosts metabolism, improves muscle-to-fat ratio and regulates appetite. For young athletes and fitness enthusiasts, sports bring discipline, endurance and mental strength. They help reduce stress, anxiety and depression, which are often linked to emotional eating and unhealthy weight gain.

Growing up in Khandra, I never imagined that one day I would stand on the Olympic podium, draped in the Indian tricolour. As a child, I was far from what one would consider an athlete. At the age of 13-14, I weighed around 75-76 kg. I was a chubby kid, often teased and discouraged from taking up sports. People around me said, “Neeraj, you are too heavy to run, too slow to compete, too big to fit into sports.”

It was disheartening to hear those words, but deep inside I knew I wanted to change. The turning point came in 2011 when my uncle took me to a stadium in Panipat. That visit changed my life. It was there that I first picked up a javelin. The moment I threw it, I felt something shift within me. I had found my passion.

Once I decided to pursue javelin, I knew I had to transform my body. Training at the stadium introduced me to structured workouts and disciplined fitness routines. At first, it was incredibly challenging. Running even a few hundred metres would leave me gasping. I had no strength or endurance. But I refused to let my weight define me.

I committed to a strict training regimen, which included rigorous cardio, strength training and flexibility exercises. My coach, Jaiveer Singh, played a crucial role in my transformation. He instilled in me the importance of persistence and consistency. In the beginning, diet was my biggest challenge. I had to completely revamp eating habits — replacing junk food with protein-rich meals, increasing my intake of fruits and vegetables, and cutting down on excess carbohydrates.

As months passed, I started seeing results. My stamina improved, speed increased, and most importantly, I started losing weight. The flab turned into muscle. My body fat percentage dropped to 10%, and I felt lighter, stronger and more confident. My transformation was not just physical, but also mental. Every drop of sweat, every aching muscle, and every training session built my resilience.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s message about fighting obesity is crucial in today’s context. It is not just a call for awareness but for action. I urge every young person in India to take their health seriously. Whether you are a student, a working professional, or an aspiring athlete, your body is your greatest asset. You don’t have to become an Olympian, but incorporating daily physical activity into your routine can make a significant difference.

India is a nation with immense potential in sports, but to unlock that potential, we need healthier, fitter youth. The Khelo India initiative and other government programmes are providing incredible opportunities for young athletes to train and excel. If more young people engage in structured sports, we can not only produce more champions but also build a nation of healthier individuals.

The fight against obesity is not just an individual battle; it requires a collective effort. Schools, communities and families must encourage children to engage in physical activities. Structured sports training helps instil discipline, consistency and a goal-oriented mindset. As a country, we must invest in making fitness equipment and sports accessible to all, ensuring that no child is held back because of weight.

Fitness is not about aesthetics; it’s about strength, endurance and well-being. Start today —run, cycle, play a sport, hit the gym, or simply walk. The key is to move, stay consistent, and never let doubt stop you. Let’s take Hon’ble Narendra Modi Ji’s vision forward and make India a fitter, stronger and healthier nation. Let’s not just fight obesity, let’s conquer it — one step, one throw, and one victory at a time.

(The author is India’s only Olympic track and field gold medallist)