Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Framber Valdez apologizes to César Salazar after hitting him with a pitch

AP |
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 10:07 am IST

Framber Valdez apologizes to César Salazar after hitting him with a pitch

HOUSTON — Houston starter Framber Valdez said he apologized to catcher César Salazar after hitting him in the chest with a pitch Tuesday night, but he insisted that he didn’t hit his teammate on purpose.

Framber Valdez apologizes to César Salazar after hitting him with a pitch
Framber Valdez apologizes to César Salazar after hitting him with a pitch

Valdez gave up a grand slam to Trent Grisham in the fifth inning of the 7-1 loss to the New York Yankees. On the next pitch, Valdez hit Salazar in the chest.

“What happened with us, we just got crossed up," Valdez said in Spanish through a translator. "I called for that pitch, I threw it and we got crossed up. We went down to the dugout and I excused myself with him and I said sorry to him and I take full responsibility for that.”

Valdez was then asked directly if he did it on purpose.

“No,” he said. “It was not intentional.”

Valdez and Salazar were talking when reporters entered the clubhouse after the game and Valdez said they had sorted things out.

“We were able to talk through it,” he said. “We spoke after the game… at his locker and everything’s good between us. It’s just stuff that happens in baseball. But yeah, we talked through it and we’re good.”

Salazar was asked about what happened on the pitch where he was hit.

“The stadium was loud,” he said. “I thought I pressed the button, but I pressed the wrong button. I was expecting another pitch, but it wasn’t it.”

Salazar said Valdez didn't hit him on purpose.

“No, me and Framber we actually have a really good relationship,” he said.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Framber Valdez apologizes to César Salazar after hitting him with a pitch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On