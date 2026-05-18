Goa, The prestigious fifth Asia Cup Bridge Championships will be held from June 21-27 at the Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon, Goa, the Bridge Federation of India , the apex governing body for the game of contract bridge in the country, announced on Monday. Goa to host 5th Asia Cup Bridge Championships from June 21

Held once in four years, the Asia Cup ranks among the most distinguished continental Bridge Championships, conducted under the aegis of the Asia Bridge fraternity, with participation from leading nations across Asia and Oceania.

This year, the championship is expected to welcome participants from over 20 countries, including India, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Prasad Keni, president of BFI said, "This is the second time India has been honoured to host the prestigious Asia Cup Bridge Championship. It highlights India's growing stature as a premier destination for global mind sports and intellectual sporting events.

"Furthermore, it significantly boosts Goa's positioning as a dynamic hub for international sporting tourism, proving that the state can seamlessly merge world-class leisure with competitive, high-intellect global tournaments."

Participation is limited to 16 teams per category, with the top teams from across Asia, the Middle East, and the South Pacific competing. A major highlight of this tournament will be a special "Friendship Pairs Event" open to all registered players, scheduled for June 27.

The continental championship will feature men's, women's, mixed, and senior team events, alongside open and mixed Pairs competitions.

India holds a proud, decorated legacy in this championship, having secured an impressive tally of 20 medals including eight gold medals in previous editions.

The home contingent will strive to raise this tally further, led by top-tier Indian pairs including Subhash Gupta–Sandeep Thakral and Rajeshwar Tewari–Sumit Mukherjee.

"This year the championship will bring together some of Asia-Pacific's most accomplished bridge players, national champions and international medal winners" said Keni.

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