South African Garrick Higgo, chasing his second US PGA Tour title of the season, carded a seven-under par 65 on Thursday to join a four-way tie for the lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Higgo in four-way tie for PGA Tour lead in Mississippi

Higgo was tied with Americans Eric Cole, Sam Ryder and Danny Walker, all two strokes in front of a group of eight players on 67.

Higgo teed off on the 10th hole at the Country Club of Jackson and had five birdies in his first seven holes before his lone bogey at the 18th.

He added three more birdies coming in to join the leading group.

Cole and Ryder had set an early target. Cole had a career-high 10 birdies to balance a bogey and a double-bogey, relying on his putter to make up for some waywardness off the tee.

"I did a lot of stuff well," Cole said. "A few times I didn't get away with some bad shots, made a bogey and a double, so that wasn't good.

"Putting was great and when I did miss other than those two holes, I got away with it and kind of scored well today."

Ryder had seven birdies without a bogey and said he too leaned on his putter after hitting just seven of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation.

The event is the second of the US tour's Fall Series largely featuring players jockeying to secure their status for next season.

Higgo is 88th on the points list, with the top 100 assured of full status in 2026.

The 26-year-old's season hit the doldrums after his Corales Puntacana victory in April.

He has battled hip and wrist injuries and hadn't posted another top 25 finish until last month's Procore Championship.

"I'm pretty happy that I feel like I've got my momentum back," he said. "I had a lot of momentum, obviously, from Puntacana.

"I feel pretty confident, but I'm trying to play the long game, as well, trying to get ready for next year and have a good next year and play some elevated stuff."

Ryder, currently 110th on the points list, said he's trying to focus on playing good golf and letting the points take care of themselves.

"If I was in a better position , I would still like to think that I would be working hard on my game and trying to win and check other boxes," he said.

