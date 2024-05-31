India joins World Boxing, set to lead the sport in Asia

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Friday joined the World Boxing (WB), a newly-formed body which is looking to garner support and ensure boxing's continuation in the Olympic programme in absence of an IOC recognised governing body for the sport. BFI president Ajay Singh and World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst. (BFI)

Boxing's future as an Olympic sport hangs in balance with the IOC derecognising International Boxing Association (IBA) last year after a long dispute over governance, Russian sponsorship and integrity of bouts. The sport is yet not part of the LA 28 Olympics. IBA had moved the Court of Arbitration against the IOC decision. In April, CAS upheld the IOC's decision saying that IBA failed to meet the IOC's conditions for recognition.

With India now joining World Boxing, which is 'promoted' by the IOC, the exodus of Asian boxing federations is only going to grow.

"India is one of the leading boxing powers in the world today. In all our meetings with world boxing and the IOC it is clear that the IOC wants to make a fresh start," said Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh. "They want a new world body. This is a body directly promoted and supported by the IOC and it's our responsibility to ensure that we strengthen it and get other countries to join this federation."

Singh was speaking from Bangkok, where an IOC taskforce is hosting the World Boxing Qualifiers for Paris Olympics.

He said it is important for boxing to remain in the Olympic programme. "All our boxers dream of becoming Olympians. The sport is also a source of livelihood for them. It is absolutely vital to the sustainability of boxing that it retains its Olympics status. We are delighted to join World Boxing and look forward to working closely with the executive board to shape the future development of the sport," he said.

Singh had several rounds of meetings with Boris van der Vorst, President of World Boxing, who also visited India in May.

"In Asia, right now we have two strong partners in Mongolia and Philippines but India is in another league with its leadership and development in recent years. We believe with the help of India we can develop Asia as a serious confederation. World boxing needs more feet on the ground as far as Asia is concerned," said Boris.

India is going to play an important role to establish the Asian Confederation, which will have its headquarters in Delhi, informed Singh.

The new world federation has to meet a membership of 50 to get provisional recognition from the IOC.

"We have now 30 members and we have to reach the number of 50 national federations for the requirement of summer Olympic games. That's the goal this year.

There is a tight frame for boxing to be included in the programme. We need to get provisional recognition before the end of this year. Boxing has to be included for LA in the beginning of 2025," said Boris.

Singh, however, said that India will continue to be part of the IBA and compete in IBA events until the time world boxing puts up a proper competition structure in place. "IBA will keep hosting some kind of championships and we have a clear understanding that our boxers will be able to participate in these championships. We cannot deprive our boxers," he said.