IOA signs MoU with Italian National Olympic Committee

File image of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha. (AFP) The Indian Olympic Association signed an MoU with Italy's CONI to enhance sports collaboration, including training camps and coaching exchanges. New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday signed an MoU with Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) to collaborate on joint training camps, coaching exchanges, sports science programmes and development pathways for emerging athletes.

IOA said the agreement will enhance bilateral cooperation in sports. “It establishes a structured framework for the joint promotion of sports, exchange of expertise and mutual extension of access to elite sporting infrastructure and high-performance centres for athletes, coaches and sports science professionals,” IOA said in a statement.

The MoU was signed here in the presence of Antonio Tajani, Italy’s deputy prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, IOA president PT Usha and CONI president Luciano Buonfiglio.

“This partnership with CONI opens new horizons for our athletes to train, learn and excel within one of the world’s most respected sporting systems. The exchange of knowledge and expertise and infrastructure will play a pivotal role in elevating India’s global sporting performance,” Usha said during the signing ceremony.

Tajani said the accord reflected the “growing partnership between our countries. Sport has a remarkable ability to bring people and cultures together, and today’s agreement reinforces our shared commitment to cooperation, innovation and excellence.”

Mandaviya said the initiatve has come at a crucial moment for India. “Access to world class facilities and joint training programmes will significantly strengthen our athletes’ preparation for future Olympic cycles. The government is committed to supporting meaningful international collaborations that uplift Indian sports,” said Mandaviya.

India are looking forward to staging the 2030 Commonwealth Games and have issued the letter of intent in their quest to stage the 2036 Olympics.