Jaismine, Basumatary ease into second round of women's National Boxing

Haryana's Jaismine (in blue) punches her opponent Chattishgarh's Rajbala during 60kg opening round match on Day 2 at the 5th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships in Hisar on Friday October 22, 2021(BFI)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 07:23 PM IST
PTI | , Hisar

Asian Championship bronze-medallist Jaismine and defending champion Pwilao Basumatary of Assam advanced to the second round of the 60kg category with convincing victories in the Women's National Boxing Championships here on Friday.

Representing Haryana, Jaismine comfortably beat Chhattisgarh's Rajbala by the unanimous 5-0 verdict in her opening round, while Basumatary out-punched Karnataka's Theertha Lakshmi at the St Joseph’s International School here.

Forty nine bouts were contested on day two of the event which features more than 320 pugilists from 36 states/union territories/boards from across the country.

Gujarat's Hardeek Kaur Gill (60kg) also put up a flawless display against Ladakh's Rigzen Tsomo before winning the contest 5-0.

Maharashtra pugilists also continued their good show as Laxmee Mehra outclassed Sikkim's Sarmila Rai to win her 63kg opening round bout.

Chandigarh's Neema was another pugilist who was in top form in the 63kg category, beating Neha Kasnyal of Uttarakhand 4-1.

Shruti Yadav of Madhya Pradesh defeated Chandigarh's Anju in the opening round of 66kg category, winning by a comfortable margin of 5-0.

The gold and silver medallists will earn themselves a place in the national coaching camp. The gold-winners stand a chance of making the world championship squad provided there are not trials in their weight categories.

Friday, October 22, 2021
