Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Khelo India athletes impresses at National Games 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 18, 2025 08:52 PM IST

More than 500 athletes training under the scheme won medals at the 38th edition of the National Games

New Delhi: Budding Khelo India athletes (KIA) have impressed with their performances at the 38th National Games in Dehradun. Around 542 athletes have bagged medals in 20 disciplines.

Khelo India supported swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu won 11 medals and broke three records at the National Games. (HT Photo)
Khelo India supported swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu won 11 medals and broke three records at the National Games. (HT Photo)

Also, 33 medallists in 11 sports have emerged from Khelo India Centres (KICs) from different regions, showcasing the success of the grassroots development pipeline.

“The Khelo India scheme continues to fuel India’s sporting success. A total of 2,781 KIAs across 21 sports are currently benefiting from the scheme, receiving Rs. 6.28 lakh per annum, including Rs. 10,000 monthly out-of-pocket allowance, to pursue their training,” according to Sports Authority of India (SAI).

“The programme’s structured pathway identifies talent through specialized scouting and assessment camps that has been instrumental in helping Indian athletes make their mark at international tournaments, including the Asian Games, World Championships, the Olympics and the Paralympics.”

SAI’s Talent Identification and Development Committee comprising Olympians, coaches, and representatives from National Sports Federations (NSFs) scout athletes from various competitions. These athletes then train in Khelo India accredited academies, Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and National Centres of Excellence (NCoEs) where they are exposed to high-performance coaching, sports science support, nutrition etc.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On