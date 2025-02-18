Khelo India athletes impresses at National Games 2025

New Delhi: Budding Khelo India athletes (KIA) have impressed with their performances at the 38th National Games in Dehradun. Around 542 athletes have bagged medals in 20 disciplines. Khelo India supported swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu won 11 medals and broke three records at the National Games. (HT Photo)

Also, 33 medallists in 11 sports have emerged from Khelo India Centres (KICs) from different regions, showcasing the success of the grassroots development pipeline.

“The Khelo India scheme continues to fuel India’s sporting success. A total of 2,781 KIAs across 21 sports are currently benefiting from the scheme, receiving Rs. 6.28 lakh per annum, including Rs. 10,000 monthly out-of-pocket allowance, to pursue their training,” according to Sports Authority of India (SAI).

“The programme’s structured pathway identifies talent through specialized scouting and assessment camps that has been instrumental in helping Indian athletes make their mark at international tournaments, including the Asian Games, World Championships, the Olympics and the Paralympics.”

SAI’s Talent Identification and Development Committee comprising Olympians, coaches, and representatives from National Sports Federations (NSFs) scout athletes from various competitions. These athletes then train in Khelo India accredited academies, Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and National Centres of Excellence (NCoEs) where they are exposed to high-performance coaching, sports science support, nutrition etc.