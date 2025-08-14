Kho-Kho players to join PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day celebrations

In a historic first for the sport, Kho Kho players will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi to partake in the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort on August 15. India's Kho Kho stars celebrate their victory at the Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi.

Celebrating the burgeoning growth of an indigenous sport, PM Modi has invited 30 of India's best Kho Kho players, fresh off the country's triumph in the maiden World Cup held in January 2025 in New Delhi, as per a release from UKK.

The inclusion of Kho Kho at such a significant national gathering also highlights how the government is elevating indigenous games. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has explicitly advocated for Kho Kho's inclusion in the Asian Games and the 2036 Olympics, calling it a "collective effort" involving players, federations, and the Sports Ministry to boost its international footprint.

The celebration also aligns with India's 2036 Olympic bid and the pitch to return Kho Kho to the Games exactly a century after its 1936 Berlin demonstration appearance.

Fifteen of these 30 players will be part of the player draft of the new season of Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) beginning November 29. Since its inception in 2022, UKK with collaboration with Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has provided a structured professional platform for Kho Kho, giving players regular high-level competition and access to better training resources. Its modern format, faster gameplay, and national telecast have helped rekindle public interest in the sport while inspiring a new generation of players across the country. In season 3, for the first time, the league will feature international players, underscoring the sport's growing global footprint.

Speaking on the occasion, Pratik Waikar said, "Being invited to the Red Fort for Independence Day is one of the proudest moments of my life. Winning the World Cup earlier this year was historic for us, but this honour from the nation shows that Kho Kho is finally getting the recognition it deserves. With the sport now reaching audiences across the world and international players set to join us in UKK Season 3, it feels like Kho Kho is stepping onto the global stage in a way we've all dreamed of," as quoted from a release by UKK.

Among those honoured are the World Cup-winning players Pratik Waikar, Ramji Kashyap, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Gowtham M K, Rokeson Khuman, Nikhil B, Pabani Sabar, Akash Baliyan, Aditya Ganpule, Siva Reddy, Subramani, Mehul, Aniket Pote and Sumon Barman, whose performances have energised the sport's momentum at home and abroad.

With its fast pace, strategic depth, and deep cultural roots, Kho Kho has evolved from a schoolyard favourite to a professional sport with a growing international fanbase. UKK's expansion to include foreign players this season is seen as a crucial step in positioning the sport for both commercial growth and Olympic recognition.